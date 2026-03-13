NPA raises fuel price floors; petrol now GH¢11.57, diesel at GH¢14.35 form March 16

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has increased the price floors for petroleum products for the second pricing window of March 2026, effective March 16, a move that could lead to higher pump prices across the country.

The revised minimum ex-pump prices show significant increases in petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas compared with the first pricing window of the month.

Under the new pricing structure, the price floor for petrol has risen to GHȼ11.57 per litre from GHȼ10.46 per litre recorded between March 1 and March 15.

Diesel recorded a sharper increase, with its price floor climbing to GHȼ14.35 per litre from GHȼ11.42 per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas has moved up to GHȼ10.67 per kilogramme from GHȼ9.38 per kilogramme.

The adjustments represent increases of GHȼ1.11 for petrol, GHȼ2.93 for diesel and GHȼ1.29 for LPG within the same month.

The development signals growing pressure on fuel prices and could translate into higher pump prices during the second pricing window of March.

The price floors announced by the NPA represent the minimum allowable selling price under Ghana’s petroleum pricing guidelines.

However, they do not represent the final pump prices paid by consumers because several cost components are not included in the minimum price calculations.

These excluded elements include premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies, operating margins for Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies, and the margins set by individual Oil Marketing Companies and dealers.

Such additional costs are usually added before the final retail pump prices are determined.

The latest adjustment comes at a time when analysts are predicting further increases in fuel prices during the second pricing window of March, largely driven by rising global crude oil prices linked to renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.