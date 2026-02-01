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Why Black and African Inventors Are Missing from Mainstream Transport History

Feature Article Why Black and African Inventors Are Missing from Mainstream Transport History
SUN, 01 FEB 2026 1

When the history of railways, shipping, and inland water transport is told, it often follows a familiar script. European engineers, American industrialists, and large corporations dominate the narrative, while Black and African contributors appear, at best, as footnotes. This absence has shaped how innovation is understood, and who is seen as capable of producing it. Yet the truth is not that Black and African inventors were absent from transport innovation, but that their contributions were systematically overlooked, undervalued, or erased.

One reason for this omission lies in how history itself was recorded. Transport technologies emerged during periods of slavery, colonialism, and racial segregation, systems that denied Black people access to recognition, capital, and authorship. Innovations created by Black inventors were often patented under restrictive conditions, ignored by mainstream institutions, or absorbed into industrial systems without proper attribution. In many cases, inventions were adopted because they worked, not because their creators were celebrated.

Rail transport offers a clear example. Black inventors developed critical technologies that improved safety, efficiency, and reliability, yet their names rarely appear in textbooks. Innovations in lubrication systems, signaling, braking, and couplers became industry standards, while the inventors themselves were sidelined by racial barriers that limited visibility and professional advancement. The technology moved forward; the credit did not.

Inland water transport and maritime systems tell a similar story. African societies had long mastered river navigation, boat building, and water-based trade networks before colonial contact. These systems were efficient, adapted to local environments, and deeply technical. However, colonial narratives dismissed indigenous engineering knowledge as primitive, replacing it with imported models while quietly relying on local expertise to make them function. Over time, the original knowledge was excluded from formal histories and engineering curricula.

Another factor is access to institutions. Innovation is not only about ideas; it is about who gets to document, publish, teach, and archive them. Black and African inventors were often excluded from universities, professional associations, and technical journals, the very spaces where “official” history is written. Without institutional backing, many contributions remained informal, uncredited, or lost altogether.

There is also a modern dimension to this erasure. Contemporary transport discussions in Africa frequently frame innovation as something to be imported rather than inherited. This mindset unintentionally reinforces the idea that Africans are new entrants to technological progress, rather than long-standing contributors. When history is not taught, confidence erodes, and policy choices follow.

Reclaiming these stories is not about rewriting history to flatter ourselves. It is about completing it. Recognizing Black and African inventors restores balance to the narrative and challenges the assumption that technological leadership belongs elsewhere. It also matters for the present. A society that understands its own innovative past is better positioned to invest in engineering, research, and long-term transport systems with confidence.

The absence of Black and African inventors from mainstream transport history is not accidental. It is the result of power, access, and selective memory. Correcting it is not merely an academic exercise, it is a necessary step toward building transport systems that reflect both our history and our potential.

Author: Joseph Fuseini ([email protected])

Joseph Fuseini
Joseph Fuseini, © 2026

Rail and Inland Transport Policy Analyst. More Joseph Fuseini is a logistics and transport professional with strong academic and industry experience. The author holds a FIATA Diploma in International Freight Forwarding, a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and a Master’s degree in Business Management. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and is currently a PhD candidate in Management Science and Engineering, where his research engages with complex systems, infrastructure planning, and efficiency in transport and logistics networks.

Professionally, the author worked at DHL Global Forwarding Ghana as an Export Operations Team Lead. His writing draws on both practical experience and academic research, focusing on rail and inland transport policy, logistics, and infrastructure development in Ghana and Africa.

Through this column, the author brings a practitioner’s insight and a researcher’s lens to debates on how rail and inland transport systems can better serve economic development and public interest.Column: Joseph Fuseini

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Mawuetornam Dugbazah | 2/1/2026 3:50:49 PM

Great piece Joseph!! My son will read this article. God bless you.

Comments1

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