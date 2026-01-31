ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bryan, Ken congratulate Bawumia as NPP flagbearer results point to victory

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP Bryan, Ken congratulate Bawumia as NPP flagbearer results point to victory
SAT, 31 JAN 2026 1

Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyapong, have congratulated former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following provisional results that place him firmly in the lead in the party’s flagbearer primary.

The congratulatory messages were conveyed in a phone call to Dr Bawumia after early results from several constituencies showed him commanding a decisive advantage nationwide.

Dr Acheampong said that although he had aspired to win the contest, he fully respects the verdict of the delegates, describing the outcome as divinely guided and a clear reflection of the democratic will of the party.

He expressed appreciation to delegates who supported his bid and stated that he accepts the outcome in the spirit of unity and internal party democracy.

“I just called to congratulate you on a very good election. You have done well. This is a God factor, so let us keep it like that. My big brother, congratulations. Democracy has won, the internal election has won. We are very happy with the results that we got,” he said.

In a related development, fellow aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has also reached out to Dr Bawumia, using the opportunity to apologise for comments he made about him during the campaign, which he later acknowledged were inappropriate.

The gestures of reconciliation and goodwill come as the party moves swiftly to heal divisions following the keenly contested primary, with aspirants and party leaders stressing the need for cohesion ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Provisional figures show Dr Bawumia securing more than 90,000 votes, while the remaining candidates share close to 50,000 votes, further reinforcing his projected victory as the collation process continues.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 2/1/2026 4:15:33 AM

That's why we said that they should be measured with whatever they say on the campaign prior to the primaries. But the stubborn ones didn't listen.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

EOCO declares three women wanted EOCO declares three women wanted

1 hour ago

Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck

2 hours ago

The junta-led west African country has grappled with more than a decade of violence. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI (AFP) Mali junta says will not talk with 'terrorist' groups

4 hours ago

Ho Central Mosque tensionpersistas court bonds rival Imam factions for peace Ho Central Mosque tension persist as court bonds rival Imam factions for peace

4 hours ago

Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy agreement with us — Rent Control boss Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy ...

4 hours ago

IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000 IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000

4 hours ago

Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway

5 hours ago

South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor

5 hours ago

GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA

5 hours ago

You will be arrested — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under content creation 'You will be arrested' — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line