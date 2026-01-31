Bryan, Ken congratulate Bawumia as NPP flagbearer results point to victory

Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyapong, have congratulated former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following provisional results that place him firmly in the lead in the party’s flagbearer primary.

The congratulatory messages were conveyed in a phone call to Dr Bawumia after early results from several constituencies showed him commanding a decisive advantage nationwide.

Dr Acheampong said that although he had aspired to win the contest, he fully respects the verdict of the delegates, describing the outcome as divinely guided and a clear reflection of the democratic will of the party.

He expressed appreciation to delegates who supported his bid and stated that he accepts the outcome in the spirit of unity and internal party democracy.

“I just called to congratulate you on a very good election. You have done well. This is a God factor, so let us keep it like that. My big brother, congratulations. Democracy has won, the internal election has won. We are very happy with the results that we got,” he said.

In a related development, fellow aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has also reached out to Dr Bawumia, using the opportunity to apologise for comments he made about him during the campaign, which he later acknowledged were inappropriate.

The gestures of reconciliation and goodwill come as the party moves swiftly to heal divisions following the keenly contested primary, with aspirants and party leaders stressing the need for cohesion ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Provisional figures show Dr Bawumia securing more than 90,000 votes, while the remaining candidates share close to 50,000 votes, further reinforcing his projected victory as the collation process continues.