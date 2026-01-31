Okraku Mantey finally shares why he joined NPP

Mark Okraku Mantey has told the media in an interview why he joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that his loyalty does not depend on whether his preferred candidate wins the presidential primaries.

The former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture stressed that party identity, structure, and vision must override personal feelings once the process is concluded.

“I belong to a group, and the group we wear red, white, and blue,” he said. “The elephant is ultimate.”

He explained that his participation in the party is grounded in shared values, not family ties or individual ambition.

“I belong to that party because of the party’s vision and direction,” he said. “I’m not here because the people come from my family.”

Mr Okraku Mantey noted that party politics demands emotional discipline, especially in moments of loss.

“When you don’t get it, you leave the emotions and you go rational,” he said.

According to him, accepting outcomes is part of respecting the internal democratic process of the party.

“Before I came here, I knew the standards, the model sovereignty of a political party,” he stated. “This is how it works.”

He added that once voting ends, personal feelings should no longer shape conduct.

“So after five o’clock, my feeling is gone,” he said. “Whoever wins, wins.”

-mynewsgh