NPP flagbearer primary: Former Tema Central MP dismisses vote-buying allegations

Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, a former Member of Parliament for Tema Central, has dismissed allegations of vote-buying at the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, describing the process as clean and peaceful.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the Valco Resource Centre polling station in Tema Central, Mr Hanson-Nortey commended the conduct of delegates and party executives, noting that the exercise had been orderly and characterised by a fraternal atmosphere.

Responding to reports of vote buying at some polling centres, the former lawmaker described the allegations as propaganda by political opponents.

He explained that the provision of transportation or “T&T” (Travel and Transport) support to delegates was a long-standing party practice and should not be misconstrued as vote buying.

“It is a token to enable delegates to come and vote. Vote buying would mean deliberately paying someone to vote for a particular candidate, and that is not what is happening,” he said.

Mr Hanson-Nortey expressed confidence in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who appeared as number three on the ballot, stating that he believed the Vice President would emerge victorious at the close of polls.

He described Dr Bawumia as the most suitable candidate to lead the party and advance Ghana's development agenda.

GNA