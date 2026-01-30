Chad, France eye economic cooperation as they reset strained ties

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed to renew relations between the two countries that were strained after Chad abruptly broke off military cooperation.

The two leaders met in Paris late Thursday and agreed plans for a "revitalised partnership" with a focus on economic ties, the Elysee said.

The largely desert country had been a key link in France's military presence in Africa and its last foothold in the wider Sahel region after the forced withdrawal of French troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in the wake of military coups.

But in a surprise move, Deby ended military cooperation with its former colonial ruler in November 2024 and French troops began leaving the following month.

While welcoming the complete departure of the French army at the time, Deby had stressed that Chad was not breaking off its relationship with France altogether.

Soldiers and fighter aircraft from France had been stationed in Chad almost continuously since the country's independence in 1960, helping to train the Chadian military.

"Revitalising economic cooperation is a priority," the Chadian presidency said in a statement after the two leaders' talks at the French presidential palace.

It highlighted fields that included energy, digital technology and agriculture.

"We have a responsibility to safeguard our achievements, learn from the past, and forge new ambitions that align with the expectations and interests of our respective peoples," Deby said in the statement.

The French presidency, for its part, said: "The focus is no longer on security but on the dynamics of investment and cultural exchanges."