The Third-Term Question: Why Ghana’s Democracy Must Remain Bigger Than Any Leader

John Dramani Mahama has undeniably demonstrated experience, political maturity, and a renewed sense of purpose in governance. Many Ghanaians acknowledge that his current leadership shows clearer direction, greater institutional sobriety, and a more grounded understanding of Ghana’s structural challenges than in the past. This recognition is legitimate and should not be dismissed.

Yet, admiration for performance must not blur the deeper implications of power extension. The growing public conversation about the possibility of a third presidential term raises issues that go far beyond the record of any individual leader. It goes to the heart of Ghana’s democratic architecture and the principles upon which the Fourth Republic was founded.

Ghana’s two-term limit is not an arbitrary restriction; it is a constitutional safeguard. It exists to prevent the concentration of power, to protect the republic from gradual executive overreach, and to ensure that leadership renewal remains a democratic norm rather than a political concession. Altering this framework—even under the banner of continuity or competence—creates a precedent that future leaders may exploit without the same restraint or public goodwill.

Sustainable development is not secured by prolonged leadership, but by resilient institutions. History repeatedly shows that nations which anchor progress in personalities rather than systems struggle once those personalities exit the stage. Strong institutions—independent courts, professional civil services, accountable public finance systems, and empowered local governance—are what transform development gains into lasting national assets.

Africa’s recent history offers sobering lessons. Third-term ambitions across the continent have too often weakened democratic norms, polarised societies, and diverted attention from governance to political survival. Ghana has earned continental and global respect precisely because it resisted this path. That distinction is not symbolic; it is foundational to national stability and investor confidence.

Equally important is the principle of leadership renewal. A confident democracy prepares successors. It does not operate on the assumption that national progress depends on the extended presence of a single individual. When societies begin to believe that only one leader can “fix” the nation, it reveals an institutional fragility that must be confronted—not concealed through constitutional adjustments.

If President Mahama’s leadership is to leave a lasting mark, that legacy should be institutional rather than personal. The true measure of statesmanship lies in embedding reforms so deeply—economic discipline, public sector efficiency, decentralisation, youth inclusion—that they endure beyond electoral cycles and political transitions.

Ghana’s development challenge is therefore not about extending presidential tenure, but about strengthening national frameworks that survive political change. Long-term national compacts, policy continuity mechanisms, and institutional accountability offer a far more durable path than altering term limits to suit prevailing political moods.

In the final analysis, even if President Mahama is performing well—and many believe he is—a third term is not in Ghana’s long-term interest. Ghana’s greatest strength lies not in any individual leader, but in its constitutional discipline, peaceful transfers of power, and democratic credibility.

Protecting these principles is not an obstacle to development. It is development itself.

Isaac Yaw Asiedu PhD

Author: Shifting Mindsets for Sustainable Development in Africa: Political Economy Perspective

Cambridge Scholars Publishing, UK 2025