NPP will not rise; they’ll play relegation matches with the CPP — Solomon Owusu

The National Communications Director of the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is headed for political decline and will soon becoming irrelevant if it continues on its current path.

His comments come on the back of criticisms over the NPP’s decision to adopt a top-down approach, a process that allows the party to elect a flagbearer before choosing national executives.

Critics of the approach argue that it concentrates power in the hands of a few delegates and repeats mistakes that contributed to the party’s poor performance in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme on Wednesday, January 28, the UP spokesperson said the strategy has exposed deep leadership failures within the NPP and could permanently weaken the party.

“They have shot themselves in the foot. They are never going to come back. They are going to play relegation matches with the CPP,” he said.

He further criticised the influence of some senior party figures such as Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, accusing them of misleading the rank and file with credentials that do not translate into electoral success.

According to him, the youth no longer care about party traditions but about leadership that delivers jobs and decent living conditions.

Owusu urged young Ghanaians to abandon the NPP and rally behind the United Party to chart a new political direction.

“It is time for us to have a paradigm shift, to move in a different direction so that we will taste a different government that truly belongs to the people,” he stated.