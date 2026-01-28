Effutu celebrates 30 years of Neenyi Ghartey VII on the throne  

The people of Effutu has celebrated their Omanhen, Neenyi Ghartey VII for being on the throne for three decades.

The highly respected traditional leader’s vision has brought cohesion and growth to the people of Winneba who cheered in jubilation during the occasion.

The event on the theme: “Thirty years of study development through tradition,” was used to officially launch a fundraising initiative for the construction of a new palace for the Omanhen.

Present were Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for the area, some leaders of Parliament, Christian Council and Muslim community, management of University of Education, stakeholders, institutional heads, Otuano Royal Family members and others.

Neenyi Ghartey, who hails from the Effutu Otuano Royal Family, is known in private life as Mr Daniel Kobina Bortse Ghartey.

He was born on April 3, 1956, in Winneba to Mr Dolphin Kobina Ghartey and Madam Ekua Esaaba, both of blessed memory and natives of Winneba.

His academic journey began at the Winneba Urban Council Primary School, Methodist Middle Boys School and later attended the Accra Academy Secondary School and Winneba Secondary School, completing his GCE O-Level in 1975 and A-Level in 1977.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with Honours in Animal Science from the University of Ghana, Legon (1980) and furthered his education with a Commonwealth scholarship, studying poultry nutrition and feeding at the Central Poultry Training Institute in India (1988) and Farm Management at the Ruppin Institute of Agriculture in Israel (1989) and in 2012, earned a Master of Philosophy in Development Studies from the University of Cape Coast.

Before ascending to the stool, Neenyi Ghartey, had a Well-known career in Agriculture development and administration, serving as a Science and Mathematics teacher at Winneba Secondary School, Adisadel College and Wesley Girls High School.

He worked with the Ministry of Agriculture as a Project and Programmes Officer for the Defence Committees in the then Gomoa-Awutu-Effutu-Senya District and also worked as the District Officer at Tarkwa and Half Assini, providing technical assistance to farmers.

His rich expertise and leadership skills prepared him for his royal duties.

Mr Daniel Kobina Bortse Ghartey was installed as the16th King on the Effutu Otuano Royal black stool on January 20, 1996, becoming the paramount Chief of Effutu Oma.

He is the President of the Effutu Traditional Council, serving Central Region and the Nation in various capacities, including a member of the Central Regional and the National House of Chiefs.

He was a member of the Regional Health Advisory Committee, participating in the Focus on Africa International conference in Chicago in 2004 and the Chief Patron of the Effutu Youth Development Association.

Neenyi Ghartey, applauded his sub chiefs and the entire people for their immeasurable support during the 30 years of his reign which had witnessed peace, cohesion, and progress.

He also thanked them for living in harmony since his accession to the throne, saying, “it is only when we live in peace and harmony as people that our traditional area can achieve the desired growth.”

Some notable achievements he made during the period included, collaborating with Mrs Iris Bannister to provide a Dental Chair to the Winneba Government Hospital, establishing a sister-city relationship with cities in the United States, initiating various development projects, sourcing funding for the Winneba Library building and funding for the Winneba Catch Handling Improving Study.

This led to the construction of a safe landing beach in Winneba.

Neenyi Ghartey currently serves as the Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.

Mr Joe Ghartey, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and past Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan in Western Region, and Mr Kow Gyarteh, both of the Otuano Royal family who accompanied Neenyi Ghartey to worship with members of the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral in Winneba to thank God, stated that it was by God's grace that such a milestone had been chalked.

They described Neenyi Ghartey’s leadership during an interview with the GNA as 'exceptional' and 'exemplary' and prayed that he continued to be patient and tolerant as he administered the affairs of the traditional area to better the lot of all.

“Effutu Stool is one of the hot seats in the country, but by the grace of God we have chocked 30 years moving forward, and our prayer is that God will continue granting Neenyi Ghartey long life, good health, and wisdom.

“God should also let unity, peace and tranquillity prevail among us, so that together we make Effutu a place of choice,” they added.

GNA