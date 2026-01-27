Tourism Minister engages Netherlands Ambassador Jeroen Verheul on Artefact restitution

Ghana and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have strengthened bilateral cooperation on reparations, artefact restitution, heritage preservation, and creative industry development following high-level talks in Accra between the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and the Netherlands delegation led by H.E. Mr. Jeroen Verheul, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ghana.

A key outcome of the meeting was the formal handover of an inventory of Ghanaian artefacts held in Dutch collections, compiled by the World Museum in Leiden. The inventory, provided in digital and printed formats, will support Ghana’s identification of artefacts of historical and cultural significance for possible restitution.

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie welcomed the initiative, describing it as a practical step toward historical justice and alignment with Ghana’s reparative justice agenda. She noted that the process would complement the work of H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the African Union’s Special Envoy on Reparations.

Discussions also covered the preservation of Ghana’s forts and castles, including Fort Prinzenstein, with emphasis on shared international responsibility for their conservation through UNESCO-supported mechanisms.

On the creative economy, the Minister highlighted the need for investment, skills development, and institutional partnerships to unlock the sector’s full economic potential. She noted that Ghana has litigation-free land available for investment and stressed that sustainable growth in the creative industries requires strategic partnerships beyond public funding.

Ambassador Verheul reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to the restitution of objects acquired through force or coercion, following formal requests and joint provenance research by Ghanaian and Dutch experts, with decisions guided by an independent restitution committee.

He confirmed Ghana’s designation as a Netherlands focus country for cultural cooperation, supported by a structured programme and dedicated funding since 2024.

Present at the meeting were Hon. Youssif Issaka Jajah, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mr. Divine Owusu Ansah, Director, Culture and Creative Arts, and Dr. Alphonse Kumaza, Director PPME.

The meeting concluded with the official handover of the artefact inventory, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to cultural cooperation, historical justice, and sustainable development.