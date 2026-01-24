Bank of Ghana Highlights Media’s Critical Role in Driving Economic Reset

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has emphasised the vital role journalists, publishers and media owners must play in consolidating Ghana’s economic recovery and strengthening public confidence as the nation enters a new phase of stability.

Delivering a keynote address—presented on his behalf by Dr. Francis Yao Kumah, Advisor to the Governor—at a capacity‑building workshop organised by the Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) in Solikope, Ada, Dr. Asiama underscored the theme: “Resetting the Economy: The Role of Journalists, News Publishers and Media Owners.”

Ghana Entering 2026 on Stronger Economic Footing

Dr. Asiama noted that Ghana began 2026 with renewed stability following what he described as a year of “discipline, consistency and credibility” in 2025. He highlighted key macroeconomic gains, including:

A sharp drop in inflation from 23.8% (Dec 2024) to 5.4% (Dec 2025)

to Greater stability in the foreign exchange market

Gross international reserves surpassing US$13.9 billion, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover

He also pointed to major institutional reforms such as the Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 2025, advancements in digital finance, a strengthened FX auction framework, and the Bank’s gold programme—all of which helped reinforce external buffers and investor confidence.

“Stability Is the Launchpad”

While acknowledging the progress made, Dr. Asiama cautioned that stability should be seen as a foundation, not the final destination.

“Stability is not the destination — it is the launchpad,” he said, stressing that resetting the economy requires a reset of expectations, institutions and behaviours, including within the media landscape.

Media as an Anchor of Confidence

Dr. Asiama highlighted the significant influence of economic reporting on market behaviour, investor sentiment and household decisions. He identified three essential roles for the media during the economic reset:

Providing context to economic data and policy decisions Constructively scrutinising institutions to enhance accountability Countering misinformation to stabilise public expectations

He urged journalists to deepen economic literacy and uphold the integrity of the information ecosystem, noting that accessible reporting on inflation, interest rates and FX dynamics empowers citizens to engage with confidence rather than fear.

BoG’s Priorities for 2026

The Governor outlined the Bank’s focus areas for the year:

Consolidation and discipline in economic management

Orderly foreign exchange and money markets

A resilient, well‑regulated payments and digital finance ecosystem

Preventive supervision of financial institutions

Clear and predictable policy communication

Strengthening BoG–Media Collaboration

Dr. Asiama announced new initiatives to enhance collaboration with the media, including:

Expanded specialised training on monetary policy and financial stability

A regular Editors’ and Producers’ Forum

The launch of the Governor’s “Economic and Financial Story of the Year” Award, with the winner sponsored to attend the IMF/World Bank Meetings

He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to openness, promising timely clarifications, background briefings and access to authoritative data.

A Call for Collective Action

“Resetting the economy is not the work of one institution,” Dr. Asiama stressed, calling for an informed public, disciplined markets and consistent policy to sustain Ghana’s economic gains.

He urged the media to partner with the Bank of Ghana in resetting expectations, reinforcing institutions and reshaping behaviours to ensure that recent progress translates into lasting national prosperity.

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