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Episode 5: The Symbolic Order and Language | The William Gomes Podcast

In this episode of The William Gomes Podcast, William turns his attention to Lacan’s Symbolic Order and the quiet but decisive ways language organises our lives. Rather than approaching the subject as abstract theory, he treats it as something intimate and familiar. The rules we learn to follow, the words we inherit, and the meanings we share all shape how we come to recognise ourselves and one another.

The episode reflects on how language is never neutral. It introduces limits, establishes expectations, and places us within social structures that existed before us. Through this process, identity is not discovered but formed. Desire too is shaped by what can be named, permitted, or withheld. William explores these ideas carefully, showing how the Symbolic Order governs relationships not through force but through shared understanding and obligation.

There is a steady emphasis on boundaries. Language allows connection, but it also separates. It draws lines between self and other, inside and outside, permitted and forbidden. These boundaries are not presented as oppressive by default, but as necessary conditions for meaning and social life. The episode invites listeners to notice how deeply these structures operate, often without conscious awareness.

By grounding Lacanian ideas in everyday experience, the discussion remains accessible without losing seriousness. The result is an episode that encourages reflection on how we speak, how we listen, and how the narratives we inherit quietly shape the possibilities of our lives.

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2026

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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