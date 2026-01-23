Episode 5: The Symbolic Order and Language | The William Gomes Podcast

In this episode of The William Gomes Podcast, William turns his attention to Lacan’s Symbolic Order and the quiet but decisive ways language organises our lives. Rather than approaching the subject as abstract theory, he treats it as something intimate and familiar. The rules we learn to follow, the words we inherit, and the meanings we share all shape how we come to recognise ourselves and one another.

The episode reflects on how language is never neutral. It introduces limits, establishes expectations, and places us within social structures that existed before us. Through this process, identity is not discovered but formed. Desire too is shaped by what can be named, permitted, or withheld. William explores these ideas carefully, showing how the Symbolic Order governs relationships not through force but through shared understanding and obligation.

There is a steady emphasis on boundaries. Language allows connection, but it also separates. It draws lines between self and other, inside and outside, permitted and forbidden. These boundaries are not presented as oppressive by default, but as necessary conditions for meaning and social life. The episode invites listeners to notice how deeply these structures operate, often without conscious awareness.

By grounding Lacanian ideas in everyday experience, the discussion remains accessible without losing seriousness. The result is an episode that encourages reflection on how we speak, how we listen, and how the narratives we inherit quietly shape the possibilities of our lives.