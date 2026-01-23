Oliver Barker-Vormawor slams Randy Abbey’s misuse of COCOBOD legal resources

Activist and lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor shared his thoughts on the defamation suit filed by COCOBOD CEO Randy Abbey against Kwame Baffoe Abronye.

The case, which was dismissed by Justice Halima Abdul Baasit, has stirred a significant debate about the misuse of public resources in the pursuit of personal grievances.

Barker-Vormawor applauded the decision by the court, asserting that it was a “very correct” ruling and emphasized the misuse of COCOBOD’s (Ghana Cocoa Board) legal department in pursuing the case.

Barker-Vormawor raised concerns about the legality and ethics of using state resources for personal matters. He pointed out that Abbey, in his attempt to defame him, had involved COCOBOD’s legal department — an action that was not only inappropriate but also a misuse of public funds and institutional resources.

He suggested that Abbey should personally bear the financial consequences of the legal costs incurred by this action, specifically charging him based on commercial rates for the legal services provided.

The activist further urged that Randy Abbey should issue a personal apology, stressing that the case was a public law issue rather than a personal vendetta. “This is not a personal attack on Randy Abbey,” Barker-Vormawor clarified. “I am speaking from a public administration perspective, where state resources should never be used to pursue personal wrongs.” His comment highlights the broader issue of accountability and transparency in how public resources are managed, especially when they are utilized for private or political motives.

In his post, Barker-Vormawor also took aim at those who might view his commentary as a personal attack, making it clear that he was not motivated by envy or animosity but by a deep belief in the need for proper public administration. “For those of you at the back, who view every commentary in personal envy and hatred terms, let me be clear,” he wrote. The lawyer’s words reflect his ongoing commitment to advocating for proper governance and the responsible use of public funds.

Barker-Vormawor concluded his post with a call for transparency and fairness in how public institutions manage their legal affairs. He recommended that Abbey should request an invoice for the legal services used, based on the scale of fees outlined by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

-metrotvonline