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Why Accra High Court enforces UK judgment against Cheddar over US$14.9million debt

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Headlines Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar
THU, 22 JAN 2026
Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar

The High Court Commercial Division in Accra has enforced a judgment issued by the High Court of England and Wales against businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, ordering him to pay more than US$14.9 million, together with interest and costs, to Cola Holdings Limited, a company based in the United Kingdom.

A notice published in the Daily Graphic on Thursday, January 22, 2026, indicated that the foreign judgment was registered in Ghana on May 20, 2025, after Cola Holdings Limited applied for the English court’s decision to be recognised and enforced locally.

The matter, filed at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra, arises from a judgment delivered on January 23, 2025, by Deputy Master Sabic KC of the High Court of England and Wales. The ruling was later varied in March and April 2025. Upon registration in Ghana, the judgment became binding and enforceable under Ghanaian law.

The court directed Nana Kwame Bediako to pay US$14,928,314.70 as the principal judgment debt, along with interest at eight percent per annum from January 23, 2025, until the amount is fully settled. Court records show that by December 23, 2025, the accrued interest alone stood at US$1,092,834.64.

In addition, the court awarded GH₵15,000 in legal costs to Cola Holdings Limited. Based on the Treasury exchange rate of GH₵16.15 to the US dollar, the total amount payable, including interest and costs, amounts to about GH₵258.76 million, according to details contained in the court notice. The sum is expected to rise further as interest continues to accrue until full payment is made.

The court also granted an order for substituted service, permitting the judgment to be served by posting copies at the respondent’s residence at 13 Avenue Lincoln, Osu, at the High Court notice board, and through a one time publication in the Daily Graphic. The notices are to remain posted for seven days.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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