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Episode 4: The Imaginary Order – How Images Shape the Ego | The William Gomes Podcast

Understanding Lacan’s Imaginary Order

In this episode of The William Gomes Podcast, William turns to one of the most influential and frequently misunderstood ideas in psychoanalytic theory: the Imaginary Order. Drawing on the work of Jacques Lacan, the discussion offers a careful and accessible account of how images, reflections and identifications come to structure the ego and shape emotional life.

The Imaginary is introduced not as a vague world of fantasy, but as a specific psychic domain that begins in early childhood. Through the experience of mirroring, both literal and relational, the child forms an image of itself that promises unity and coherence. This image becomes the foundation of the ego, even though it is built on misrecognition. What appears whole and stable is, beneath the surface, fragile and dependent on how one is seen by others.

Ego Formation, Rivalry and Comparison

William explores how this early process continues to influence adult life. The Imaginary Order underpins rivalry, comparison and the subtle tensions that arise when identity is shaped through likeness and difference. Relationships become charged with projection and competition, as the ego seeks confirmation of its image while remaining vulnerable to threat and diminishment.

Body image and self-worth are also situated within this framework. The episode reflects on how contemporary culture intensifies Imaginary dynamics, encouraging constant comparison and idealised self-presentation. Rather than treating these pressures as purely social problems, the discussion places them within a deeper psychic structure that helps explain their emotional force.

Fantasy, Identity and Emotional Life

The episode moves beyond theory to consider how fantasy operates within the Imaginary. Fantasies are not presented as escapist distractions, but as organising narratives through which the ego maintains a sense of itself. These narratives shape desire, attachment and conflict, often without conscious awareness.

Throughout the episode, William maintains a steady focus on clarity and ethical responsibility. Lacanian ideas are presented without mystification, offering listeners a way to think about identity that neither pathologises experience nor reduces it to surface behaviour. The result is an invitation to reflect on how images silently organise emotional life, and how greater awareness of the Imaginary can loosen the grip of rivalry and comparison.

Why the Imaginary Order Still Matters

This episode positions the Imaginary Order as a foundational concept for understanding modern subjectivity. In a world saturated with images, reflections and curated identities, Lacan’s insights feel strikingly contemporary. William’s approach allows listeners to engage with complex theory while remaining grounded in lived experience, making this episode a thoughtful entry point into Lacanian psychoanalysis.

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2026

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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