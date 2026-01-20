ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama leads Accra reset team to 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos 

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Headlines Mahamaleads Accra reset team to 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

President John Dramani Mahama and Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo, together, will host The Davos Convening, a high-level Accra Reset side event at the 2026 World Economic Forum, on Thursday, 22 January.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said since President Mahama launched this transformative agenda at the UN General Assembly last year, the momentum had been extraordinary.

It said the Accra Reset was becoming a rallying point for African-led solutions to our continent's challenges and opportunities.

The statement said at The Davos Convening, President Mahama would be joined by other global leaders to expand the convening power of the Accra Reset, build strategic partnerships for implementation and demonstrate Africa and the global south's leadership in shaping global solutions.

“The world is watching. Africa is rising. And the Accra Reset is charting the path forward,” the statement said.

The Accra Reset is a major international initiative, led by Ghana’s President Mahama, launched in late 2025 to transform global governance, particularly in health and development, moving from aid dependency towards health sovereignty and economic self-reliance for nations in the Global Majority.

It proposes new frameworks for financing, business, and partnerships, emphasizing workable models, shared value, and sovereignty, starting with health as proof of concept and expanding across development sectors. 

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

1 hour ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

1 hour ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

1 hour ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

2 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

2 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

3 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

3 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

3 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line