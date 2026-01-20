Mahama leads Accra reset team to 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos 

President John Dramani Mahama and Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo, together, will host The Davos Convening, a high-level Accra Reset side event at the 2026 World Economic Forum, on Thursday, 22 January.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said since President Mahama launched this transformative agenda at the UN General Assembly last year, the momentum had been extraordinary.

It said the Accra Reset was becoming a rallying point for African-led solutions to our continent's challenges and opportunities.

The statement said at The Davos Convening, President Mahama would be joined by other global leaders to expand the convening power of the Accra Reset, build strategic partnerships for implementation and demonstrate Africa and the global south's leadership in shaping global solutions.

“The world is watching. Africa is rising. And the Accra Reset is charting the path forward,” the statement said.

The Accra Reset is a major international initiative, led by Ghana’s President Mahama, launched in late 2025 to transform global governance, particularly in health and development, moving from aid dependency towards health sovereignty and economic self-reliance for nations in the Global Majority.

It proposes new frameworks for financing, business, and partnerships, emphasizing workable models, shared value, and sovereignty, starting with health as proof of concept and expanding across development sectors.

GNA