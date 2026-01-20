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Fire breaks out near VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Disaster Fire breaks out near VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

A fire outbreak behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, triggered panic among commuters and residents around the busy transport hub.

The Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency responders were swiftly deployed to the scene and are working to bring the situation under control while preventing the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Details regarding the cause of the fire, the level of damage, and possible injuries remain unclear as investigations continue.

Authorities have advised both motorists and pedestrians to stay away from the area and exercise caution to enable emergency personnel to operate without obstruction.

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