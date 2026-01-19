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Episode 1: Why Lacan Still Matters Today | The William Gomes Podcast

This opening episode of The William Gomes Podcast begins a Lacanian series with a careful and reflective examination of why Jacques Lacan continues to matter today. Rather than positioning psychoanalysis as a closed intellectual system, the episode approaches Lacan as a thinker whose ideas remain quietly active within everyday language, relationships, and self-understanding.

The discussion centres on language as something that shapes experience rather than merely describing it. Speech is shown to carry more than intention, revealing how desire and the unconscious operate through ordinary exchanges. Lacan’s relevance emerges not through abstraction but through familiar moments of misunderstanding, repetition, and uncertainty, where meaning slips and identity feels unresolved.

Throughout the episode, complexity is treated with respect. There is no attempt to reduce Lacan to simplified explanations or instructional summaries. Instead, the pace remains calm and deliberate, allowing ideas to unfold gradually. This creates an accessible entry point without diminishing the seriousness of the concepts being explored.

As an introduction, the episode establishes the ethical and intellectual tone for the series ahead. Lacan is presented not as a historical figure to be mastered, but as an ongoing presence in how people think, speak, and relate. The episode invites listeners to approach psychoanalytic thought as something lived and encountered, rather than merely studied.

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2026

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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