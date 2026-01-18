Ghanaians must give former presidents soft landing, life is very tough for them – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a senior aide to President John Dramani Mahama, has appealed to Ghanaians to support former presidents by ensuring they receive a dignified transition after leaving office.

She argued that despite constitutional provisions meant to guarantee a comfortable post-presidency life, many former leaders struggle to access these benefits due to political conflicts.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the presidential aide emphasized that the Constitution mandates the state to provide former presidents with accommodation, office facilities, vehicles, healthcare, and other essential resources.

However, she lamented that these provisions have not been consistently implemented over the years.

According to her, partisan politics and ideological differences between political administrations have often delayed or denied former presidents their entitlements.

Citing former President John Dramani Mahama’s experience, Joyce Bawa Mogtari described the situation as unfair and troubling.

She maintained that leadership responsibilities do not end when a president leaves office, noting that former presidents continue to carry national and international obligations long after their tenure.

To support her argument, she encouraged the public to engage former President John Agyekum Kufuor, whom she said would attest to the hardships of post-presidential life.

“Even out of office, former presidents bear enormous responsibilities. Life can be very tough, and that reality must be acknowledged by the state and the public,” she stated.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari concluded by calling for national consensus to ensure that former presidents are treated with dignity, regardless of political affiliation.