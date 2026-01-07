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BoG’s mandate determines livelihoods of Ghanaians — Asantehene

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
WED, 07 JAN 2026 1
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has underscored the critical role of the Bank of Ghana in shaping the living conditions of Ghanaians.

He said the work of the central bank goes beyond technical policy decisions and directly affects livelihoods, jobs, and access to basic necessities.

According to him, the Bank’s mandate ultimately determines the economic opportunities available to ordinary citizens.

“The mandate of the bank is that which will ultimately determine whether we have a roof over our heads, food on the table, clothes to wear and the ability to provide for education and health care,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

The Asantehene made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the Bank of Ghana on Wednesday, January 7, where he called for clear communication of monetary policy in simple language that ordinary citizens can understand.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II acknowledged recent signs of currency stability after a difficult period but cautioned against complacency, urging the central bank to sustain measures that will keep the economy on the right path.

He noted that a stable currency creates opportunities for businesses to grow, generate employment, and build wealth, while currency instability can have devastating consequences for the economy.

“When the currency is healthy, the economy bristles with opportunities, but when the cedi wobbles, even a tsunami can be less destructive,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Nana Agyamang | 1/7/2026 9:55:15 PM

NPP don't see it that way. They want to drag it down for political purposes with their Bright Simons and Kabiri and surrogates. See how they are shitting on one of its policies, reserve interventions, GoldBoard.

Comments1
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