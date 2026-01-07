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Historian traces the origins of prostitution in Kumasi-Adum to pre-independence era

  Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Social News Historian traces the origins of prostitution in Kumasi-Adum to pre-independence era
WED, 07 JAN 2026

Popular historian Opanin Yaw Kyere has offered a historical account of how prostitution became associated with Kumasi-Adum, attributing its emergence to social developments dating back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking on Ezra FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Opanin Kyere said many towns in Ghana are known for particular social or economic characteristics, and according to him, Adum in Kumasi gradually became known for commercial sex activities.

“Every town has something that makes it popular, and with Kumasi-Adum, it is prostitution,” he stated.

He contrasted Adum with other communities within the Kumasi metropolis, noting that similar activities were not prominent in places such as Bantama and Asafo.

“Prostitutes abound in Kumasi-Adum, but in areas like Bantama and Asafo, you do not find such things there,” he explained.

According to the historian, the practice in Adum can be traced to a woman popularly known as Maame Ataa Basie. He explained that in Akan culture, prostitution is traditionally referred to as “tutuu”, while in Ashanti specifically, the term “Basie bra” became associated with the practice because of the originator’s name.

Opanin Kyere said Maame Ataa Basie introduced the lifestyle during the time of President Kwame Nkrumah, recalling a public incident that later gained historical significance.

“During one of Kwame Nkrumah’s rallies in Adum, on a very hot afternoon, she mounted a platform and publicly announced that she wanted a man to spend the night with her,” he recounted.

He explained that although no man responded to her announcement at the time, the incident marked a turning point.

“After that, she went ahead to commercialise the act by renting out rooms in her house to people who later began engaging in such activities,” he said.

Opanin Kyere noted that Maame Ataa Basie herself was not actively involved in prostitution, largely due to her age, but became a central figure in organising and facilitating the practice.

“She was an older woman, so she was not directly involved, but she became known as the ‘Tutuu Hemaa’, the Queen of Prostitutes, because she controlled and managed the system,” he explained.

He added that Maame Ataa Basie hailed from Dabaa and was widely known at the time, describing her as a charismatic figure whose actions left a lasting imprint on the social history of Kumasi-Adum.

-mynewsgh

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