President Emmanuel Macron called for French bistros and cafés to be listed as Unesco intangible cultural heritage – alongside the baguette.

"This is the battle we want to fight [at Unesco] because our cafés [...] and bistros are also the ones that sell lots of croissants, lots of baguettes, traditional products, and are also at the forefront of this French expertise," said the French president during the traditional Epiphany cake ceremony at the Elysée palace on Monday.

In 2024, the Association of French Bistros and Cafés launched an initiative to have these places of social life listed as Unesco heritage sites.

"French bistros and cafés are guardians of time. They span centuries and generations," says Unesco on its website.

The baguette, an emblem of everyday life in France, was inscribed on the Intangible cultural heritage list in 2022.

This heritage includes oral traditions, performing arts, knowledge and skills related to nature or craftsmanship, and social practices.

Trusty, crusty French baguette gains world cultural heritage status

Food shops to open on May May?

Macron also called for the adoption of a law allowing "food shops, particularly our bakeries", to open on 1 May if they wish so, "by having their employees work, with their agreement, of course" and on condition that they are "better paid."

This issue sparked heated debate at the end of April 2025. Some bakers spoke out, condemning the labour inspectorate's checks on several artisans.

Although they are allowed to work, they were criticized for making their employees work on this public holiday in France.

"Even those who defend May Day are often happy to be able to buy lily of the valley from some or baguettes from others and go to a restaurant that is open to perhaps share a meal with their family," explained Macron.

"We need to provide legal certainty. I don't want us to remain in a situation with inspections and adjustments," he insisted.

In July, the Senate passed a bill allowing bakers and florists, among others, to have their employees work on May Day, an initiative critisized by French unions and the Left.

Macron hopes that this bill will be voted at the National Assembly so that it could be adopted by 1 May this year.

(with AFP)