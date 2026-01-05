Bryan Acheampong's campaign vehicle crashes into building near Yendi, one injured

A campaign vehicle belonging to New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong has crashed into a residential building at Baglahi, near Yendi in the Northern Region, leaving one person injured.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, which forms part of Dr Acheampong’s campaign convoy, veered off the road and rammed into the house, causing parts of the structure to cave in. A resident who was inside the building at the time sustained injuries as a result of the impact.

It remains unclear whether any of the occupants of the campaign vehicle were injured in the crash.

Dr Acheampong is currently touring the Northern Region as part of a five day campaign ahead of the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Watch video below:

