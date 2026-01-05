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Bryan Acheampong's campaign vehicle crashes into building near Yendi, one injured

  Mon, 05 Jan 2026
Headlines Bryan Acheampongs campaign vehicle crashes into building near Yendi, one injured
MON, 05 JAN 2026 1

A campaign vehicle belonging to New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong has crashed into a residential building at Baglahi, near Yendi in the Northern Region, leaving one person injured.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, which forms part of Dr Acheampong’s campaign convoy, veered off the road and rammed into the house, causing parts of the structure to cave in. A resident who was inside the building at the time sustained injuries as a result of the impact.

It remains unclear whether any of the occupants of the campaign vehicle were injured in the crash.

Dr Acheampong is currently touring the Northern Region as part of a five day campaign ahead of the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

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Comments

Akoto | 1/5/2026 5:11:32 PM

How can a minister who has to distribute fertilizers to farmers, ignores that, and hoards them to sell, become the President of Ghana? The problem of the NPP is heavier than a toothache. God is warning Ghanaians.

Comments1
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