Begoro Presbyterian Church Bows To Fanatic Sects In Ghana On Their Burial Day, Which Is Saturday

In Ghana, dedicated church members, when they are alive, live their honest lives as church members for the simple reason that they will be buried in peace when they die. These members faithfully pay their church contributions in the form of money, self-donations, and alms, and also regularly attend church services. They sacrifice their lives to become members of the Singing Band, Women's Fellowship, Ushers, Deacons, and Catechists, in order to gain recognition, so that their piety will be acknowledged by the congregations and community members they live among.

Recently, in Ghana, the Begoro Presbyterian Church of Ghana has been noted to be following a dangerous path; many congregations and their family members are annoyed and are sounding an alarm to be halted immediately. They now allow fanatic members in different Sects in the Begoro Districts to lure them to observe these sects’ rules by bending their own golden rule, which says that faithful members who die in the Lord must be buried on Saturdays. These fanatic sect members have seen that it is easy to pay bribes to the novice new Reverend Ministers to do their wishes in burying their family members’ corpse on different days, instead of the Saturdays which faithful members had been promised and used to having their funeral days. Depending on which day of worship, the burial arrangement should be organized for you. Fanatics’ sect members will want the Presbyterians to bend their own rules.

In one specific example, a Sub chief in Begoro Fanteakwa District/Benkumhene who suffers from serious stroke disability, which has affected his mental capability and the manner the Sub Chief deliberates on family issues in Begoro, has granted young fanatics Sect members permission to bury their family members on a different day than is used to for faithful congregations. The new Reverend Minister of Begoro Presbyterian Church agrees to this behavior, which is contrary to the Begoro Presbyterian Members' wish and their canon.

Interviews with some informants have revealed that this problem is a weakness of the Novice Reverend Minister; they considered “Jonny just came,” he does not know the golden rule, and so he is bending the rule, which is causing confusion and contentions among the Begoro Presbyterian District Congregations. Unless the Begoro Presbyterian Congregations stood up against this unwelcome behavior, some of these new Reverend Ministers who did not care and were interested in petty Bribes would bring God’s wrath to the Ministry, which cares about people, “Nsamanse” (Death wishes) to be buried on SATURDAY and no other day of the week.

This piece is being written because a ninety year old woman knew beforehand that his fanatic sect members’ children (who will not send her to hospital on a Sabbath) would attempt to bury her the day they wanted (to make her a Seventh day Adventist) so she called elders in the family and warned them to stick to the Begoro Presbyterian Church rule of burying on a Saturday.

Both the New Reverend Minister of Begoro Presbyterian Church, who is interested in Bribes, and the Sub Chief of Begoro Fanteakwa District/Benkumhene, who suffers from strong Stroke Disability and had mental illness in addition to his defect have decided to grant her fanatic children to go ahead without consulting his legitimate first son who happened to be an eminent Professor about their false decision.

The Eminent Professor wants the Presbyterian Church of Begoro to sack the novice Reverend Minister who is deceiving the entire members in the different Congregations in Begoro Fanteakwa District/Benkumhene area that they will be buried on Saturdays when they die, but instead let their fanatic sect members decide on their behalf.