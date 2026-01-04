Strongmen, Oil, and the Cost of Pretence

Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro

Power often disguises appetite as principle. From a civic Ghanaian perspective, Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela read less like strategy and more like spectacle. They do not make America safer. They do not make life cheaper for ordinary Americans. They do not strengthen global order. They expose, instead, an old habit of empire: dress self-interest in moral language and hope the world applauds.

No one disputes that Nicolás Maduro rules without legitimacy or mercy. Yet brutality elsewhere does not grant licence to lawlessness at home or abroad. Machiavelli teaches a hard truth: power that ignores law eventually weakens itself. Intervention without clarity invites chaos, not control. We watch this pattern repeat. Regime change arrives wrapped in promises of strength and leaves behind rubble, resentment, and long bills paid by citizens far removed from the battlefield.

From Accra to Tamale, many Ghanaians recognise this script. We live with the consequences of foreign decisions shaped by resources, not righteousness. Oil changes the language of diplomacy. It turns concern into urgency and patience into impatience. Venezuela’s crude speaks louder than its people. Trump’s posture follows this logic. He seeks to perform dominance, to play the regional strongman, because performance satisfies ego even when it empties substance.

This moment is not about drugs. If it is, hypocrisy stands tall. A leader who pardons convicted traffickers and sidelines legitimate opposition while cutting deals with cronies does not defend law. He trades it. Machiavelli warns that rulers who abandon consistency lose credibility. Allies grow cautious. Enemies grow bold. Citizens grow tired.

The absence of a legal mandate matters. So does the absence of an exit plan. Power without direction burns resources and patience alike. Troops face danger. Billions drain away. Regions destabilise. At home, families struggle with rising costs and shrinking trust. This imbalance reveals priorities clearly. When leaders invest abroad while neglecting hardship at home, legitimacy erodes from within.

From a Ghanaian civic lens, this lesson feels close. States fail not only through coups but through misplaced focus. When leaders chase grand gestures and ignore bread-and-butter issues, frustration becomes normalised. Citizens disengage. Institutions hollow out. External actors then claim the space left vacant. Sovereignty weakens quietly.

True leadership, whether in Washington or Accra, starts with order at home. It enforces the rule of law consistently. It strengthens alliances through respect, not fear. It lowers costs for working families before chasing foreign applause. Machiavelli argues that rulers endure when they secure the welfare of their people first. Fear alone sustains nothing for long.

America’s global influence rests not on raids or rhetoric but on trust, predictability, and lawful conduct. When these fade, power looks loud but fragile, like a drum stretched too tight. Ghana knows that resilience grows from restraint. Strength lies in choosing battles wisely and grounding action in legitimacy.

This episode in Venezuela offers a warning beyond America. Strongman politics seduces because it feels decisive. Yet it often masks insecurity and impatience. Oil fuels ambition, but people pay the price. Citizens everywhere must watch closely. Power that forgets its people eventually loses them.

The world does not need louder leaders. It needs wiser ones.