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Sun, 04 Jan 2026 Feature Article

Power Unmasked: The Battle for Legitimacy in Modern States

Power Unmasked: The Battle for Legitimacy in Modern States

Power rarely announces itself with courtesy. It prefers clarity, speed, and fear. Reports that the United States stormed into Venezuela and seized its sitting president and his wife does more than shock headlines. They signal a changing grammar of global authority, one that no longer bothers with polite sentences or diplomatic pauses. Whether the story unfolds in courts or corridors, the message travels fast: titles no longer guarantee protection.

This moment matters because it exposes how power now behaves. Donald Trump, stripped of diplomatic softness, operates on a belief as old as Machiavelli himself: authority must be felt, not explained. He rejects endless meetings and polished communiqués. He moves directly, trusting shock to achieve what dialogue delays. In this logic, diplomacy that tolerates decay becomes complicity. Action replaces appearance.

Yet drugs, the stated charge, sit only on the surface. They serve as the cleanest international language for intervention. Beneath lies a deeper struggle over legitimacy. Who rules? Who decides? Who speaks for a people when institutions rot but flags still fly? Arrests answer these questions more brutally than speeches ever do.

Observe the timing. As Venezuela’s incumbent falls, María Corina Machado claims the Nobel Peace Prize. This is no accident. The Nobel Committee’s choices are calculated signals of legitimacy. Machado, steadfast and peaceful, advocates for genuine democracy, not the puppet elections that betray the people’s will. Her courage invites recognition while the old order crumbles.

Placed together, these events form a choreography of modern power. One hand removes authority through force. The other reallocates legitimacy through recognition. Courts, sanctions, prizes, and arrests now work together, rearranging global order without firing a single missile. This is not chaos. It is strategy.

For Africans and Ghanaians alike, this drama holds lessons. Politics is not distant noise. That complacency proves dangerous. State failure never arrives loudly. It enters quietly, through weakened institutions, overstayed leaders, and corruption disguised as culture. Suffering of the masses becomes normal; these are preludes to external puppeteering. Venezuela’s plight foreshadows what may unfold in sovereign nations, where the United States under Trump have credible evidence that America’s national interest is at risk. When accountability feels foreign, eventually, outsiders decide what locals no longer have power over.

Ghana prides itself on stability, yet stability without vigilance decays. When institutions bend to personalities, democracy becomes decorative. Machiavelli warns that states fall not from open enemies but from internal softness. Leaders who mistake silence for loyalty and endurance for consent clearly misread the people. Titles protect only those who still command legitimacy.

Trump’s style unsettles because it works. The world grows impatient with theatre of drama. Optics tire. Results dominate. Decisive confrontation creates disruption, and disruption forces recalculation. One may reject the manner, but the outcome demands attention. Power respects strength, not sentiment.

Machado’s path offers the counterweight. She shows that endurance builds authority long before power changes hands. Moral clarity, repeated daily, positions alternatives quietly. When old orders collapse, replacements already stand waiting. Influence, like water, flows around obstacles until it finds its moment.

What emerges is a global intolerance for fiction. Fake democracy, fake stability, and fake leadership lose value. Recognition shifts towards those aligned with substance, not symbols. Exposure replaces embarrassment. History moves silently while it rearranges the board.

For Ghana and States like it, the lesson cuts deep. Democracy survives only where citizens refuse numbness. Institutions hold only when defended. Power answers to those who watch closely and speak early. Ignore these signals and others will eventually speak for you. Power no longer whispers. It acts.

Abdul Rafiiu Alhassan
Abdul Rafiiu Alhassan, © 2026

Nabla Dawuni, legally known as Abdul Rafiiu Alhassan, is a teacher, teacherpreneur, and social-change advocate operating at the electrified crossroads of politics, economics, society, technology, and human advancement.. More Nabla doesn’t merely imagine stronger communities; he engineers the frameworks that make them possible. Fuelled by a drive to build movements and bold brands that confront systemic barriers, he merges political insight with technological audacity.

Navigating effortlessly between the classroom, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit leadership, he animates both physical and digital civic spaces, challenging old systems and assumptions and reshaping national discourse. From designing future-driven strategies to launching community-rooted innovations. His work pushes society toward meaningful progress. His writing isn’t simply information; it’s ignition—awakening purpose and reminding communities that the systems they crave can only be built together.Column: Abdul Rafiiu Alhassan

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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