ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 04 Jan 2026 General News

'We welcomed 2026 in Seoul with banku once again' — Ghana’s ambassador to South Korea Kojo Choi

  Sun, 04 Jan 2026
We welcomed 2026 in Seoul with banku once again — Ghana’s ambassador to South Korea Kojo Choi

Ghana’s Ambassador to South Korea, Kojo Choi, marked the beginning of the New Year by celebrating Ghanaian culture at home in Seoul, sharing a hearty meal of banku with his family.

In a series of vibrant photos shared on his Facebook page, the ambassador was captured seated with his nuclear and extended family, gathered around the traditional Ghanaian staple. He simply captioned the moment, “Happy New Year from Seoul.”

Ambassador Choi explained that the choice of meal was driven by his children, who had once again requested banku as their preferred way to usher in the New Year. He described the dish as a family favourite and a meaningful ritual that has become part of their celebrations abroad.

“We welcomed the New Year in Seoul with banku once again by popular request from the children,” he wrote.

Served with okro stew, the meal, he noted, carried more than flavour. It symbolised home, identity, and a deep sense of patriotism. Despite being thousands of kilometres away, the family felt spiritually connected to Ghana through the food they shared.

“Food has a way of carrying memory, identity, and home across borders. Even thousands of kilometres away, Ghana remains right here at our table,” the ambassador reflected.

He ended the post with a cheerful “Banku to the world,” explaining that it formed part of his ongoing “Ghana to the World” series, which showcases Ghana’s culture and traditions on the global stage.

“New year. Same roots. Same love,” he added, inviting followers to share what they ate to welcome the New Year.

The post resonated widely with Ghanaians online, many of whom praised the ambassador for proudly projecting Ghanaian culture abroad and highlighting the powerful role food plays in preserving national identity.

The Choi family had earlier marked Christmas Day with another traditional Ghanaian meal, waakye, reinforcing their commitment to keeping Ghanaian culture alive, even while living far from home.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I would have loved to have experienced Asiedu Nketiah remain NDC National Chairman a bit longer — Gbande 'I would have loved to have experienced Asiedu Nketiah remain NDC National Chair...

2 hours ago

NDC not a principled political party over Supreme Court nominations — Afenyo-Markin NDC not a principled political party over Supreme Court nominations — Afenyo-Mar...

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye’s arrest: EOCO is ‘unprofessional, are liars’ - Nana B Miracles Aboagye’s arrest: EOCO is ‘unprofessional, are liars’ - Nana B

2 hours ago

Black Stars can win AFCON, World Cup if team and coach is maintained – Mahama Black Stars can win AFCON, World Cup if team and coach is maintained – Mahama

2 hours ago

GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG threaten strike over unresolved conditions of service GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG threaten strike over unresolved conditions of service

3 hours ago

GHS55m probe: Miracles is not a threat; NPP using national communicator ambition claim as distraction – Solomon Owusu GHS55m probe: Miracles is not a threat; NPP using national communicator ambition...

3 hours ago

Two Ghanaians petition ICC to probe Xenophobic attacks, killings in South Africa Two Ghanaians petition ICC to probe Xenophobic attacks, killings in South Africa

3 hours ago

Mahama nominates Tony Forson, two Appeal Court Justices to Supreme Court Mahama nominates Tony Forson, two Appeal Court Justices to Supreme Court

3 hours ago

Creating new tribunal system to compete with existing courts will create chaos in justice delivery — Afenyo-Markin warns Creating new tribunal system to compete with existing courts will create chaos i...

3 hours ago

Tribunal system another new bureaucracy; digilize existing courts — Afenyo-Markin to govt Tribunal system another new bureaucracy; digilize existing courts — Afenyo-Marki...

Just in....
body-container-line