Beckoning Accusers with Fingers as a Leader is Healthier Than Pointing Accusing Fingers; Fiifi Kwetey's 31st December Spirited Outburst.

Why purchase controversy at an expensive price when decorum is readily available free of charge? I bet this question became an unavoidable invisible mask on the faces of National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs and members on what would have been a 31st December spirited gathering characterized by the iconic red beret wearers never to forget. It would have been the case because of the recent last respect showered on the late former first lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who ignited and kept a resilient and developmental spirit alive, especially among Ghanaian women in the days of the PNDC. Traces of such spirit undisputably exist in today’s NDC.

But on the stage visited a silent confusion, loud enough to question what came over its diffuser, the general secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey. Did he really invest time in planning the 'speech' to deliver it, to whom it was prepared, and how significant was it to the occasion?

I want to believe many are still wondering whether he got a sudden whisper from the late president Jerry John Rawlings of blessed memory and his late wife, the former first lady as he was seated on the stage to spit fire onto 'sycophants' and 'bootlickers' he was picturing in space at that moment in time, who did not have the luxury of a naming ceremony to be referred to by names.

Or was the courage to name them difficult to decode in the spiritual whisper he received from those who gave birth to the 31st December movement that was not there? Whatever ejected him from his seat if part of his revolutionary resolution for 2026, was not perfectly cooked, served and did not taste good to have come from a general secretary of a governing political party publicly like that, and need amendment.

Did he forget he was not at the party headquarters but in the open addressing Ghanaians, who equally out of love for President Mahama and the NDC good governance so far are floating the idea of the third term? Such name calling could by extension refer to them too.

As the general secretary, he has the power to organize his so-called 'sycophants' and 'bootlickers' in a private meeting and admonish them, to prove he is on top of his job. That outburst exposed a weakness that pleases his opponents, especially on a stage like that, making the same revolutionary principles he touted about not reported by the mainstream media, and instead, elevating his outburst for discussion everywhere.

It is worth asking if the no-nonsense Fiifi Kwetey switched to a campaign mode succumbing to forces that be, and thought he was preaching to the NPP forgetting how good they are at name tagging and slogans?

If in his capacity as NDC general secretary, he wakes up in 2027 or before 2027 to see NDC aspirants being called 'sycophants' and ‘bootlickers' with him included, and that ‘fine’ sound bites and composed songs playing everywhere on the airwaves in Ghana and social media, would he have succeeded in delivering on the mandate giving him as the general secretary under oath to receive the loudest applause? Yes, but from the NPP for sure.

The best for him and the NDC party is to come out immediately and dilute his pronouncement on the lips of NPP members if they believe the tag 'incompetence' contributed to their 2016 election loss, for sycophancy and bootlicking around a sitting president can also mean deficit in honesty and transparency, and lack of integrity.

Granted what many are alluding to that his outburst was directed at Hon. Hassan Ayariga and Hon. Sam George is true, has he found out if the two were just expressing what their constituents are asking from them, and must the constituents be also referred to as 'sycophants' and 'bootlickers' for expressing feelings they have the right to express?

Why will calls not backed by the constitution of Ghana affect the hidden presidential and vice-presidential ambitions of others, including may be him to warrant such outburst too early, especially when president Mahama has come to confirm he will not go for a third term? Could he not have sent the same message across by just saying president Mahama is a true democrat and Ghanaians must believe in his position not to go for any third term, and he, President Mahama will not be tempted or convinced by anyone in any way to go for a third term? Therefore, those propagating that call must seize doing so.

Are we to believe that some division exist or is creeping back into the fabric of NDC as was the case sometime in the past when the respected Obed Asamoah made a move, followed by the industrious Goosie Tanoh who now is one of the pillars of job creation for the NDC administration, and the late Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings herself at a point?

Fiifi Kwetey no doubt is one of the gems in NDC, with proven record a party like NDC can always rely on. However, his outburst on December 31, 2025, was unnecessary and ill-timed. It was as if the Fiifi Kwetey everyone knew suddenly forgot he is the general secretary of the NDC party who should be encouraging cohesion and not passing comments that has the tendency to breed divisiveness in the party.

His pronouncement came of as if he has something against President Mahama, and indirectly suggesting President Mahama has 'sycophants' and 'bootlickers' around him. A belief to stick with those who have never seen him (Fiifi Kwetey) and the president happily sharing ideas and discussing issues publicly at functions on the same stage and even sitting by each other adorably.

Leadership is not about shouting and pointing fingers. Instead, if those fingers cannot be at rest, using them in genuine beckoning instead of finger pointing will promote peace and unity in any group or society.

Appearing to be tough in a speech sometimes exposes the weakness residing in a person, and in politics those antics need to be very managed, else you always build to destroy.

The NDC party executives and Parliamentarians must always remember that it is an undeniable fact president Mahama is their spine going into future elections currently. He will be lifting hands during electioneering campaigns come 2028 to seal victory for candidates.

If anyone harbors an iota of disrespect to his person, that person stands the chance of losing his/her seat or position, irrespective of the person's popularity in the past. He is the J.J. NDC has now, and it is a fact the voters and delegates know, for politics is about winning with your best trump card.

I rest my PEN.

Mustapha Alhassan

Pennsylvania, U.S.A