Sammy Gyamfi Esq. Will Not Be 40 by December 2028—So Why Is Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the NPP Concerned?

If Sammy Gyamfi at age 36 is believing and respecting Article 36 of Ghana's constitution to push the objectives of Act 1140 of 2025 of Ghana that established the GoldBod, to stabilize Ghana's economy to benefit all Ghanaians, NPP must not be scared of him and the danger he present to them in the near future as a rallying force for the NDC party in 2028 and beyond.

To alley their fears, Sammy Gyamfi will not be 40 years as stipulated in the current constitution of Ghana by 2028 to bury their party as a presidential candidate.

I have also not heard he is learning to speak other Ghanaian languages, including Hausa, Ga, and Ewe to tickle anyone or raise suspicion about that ambition. A strong litmus capable of predicting a successful politician in Ghana sometimes.

Whether the NPP likes it or not there are equally brilliant and young talents the NDC can easily fall on if they collectively decide to field a younger candidate.

If their fear is a Parliamentary seat he stands to take from their unpopular numerical strength currently, then it is no news that every Ghanaian today know that Sammy Gyamfi is more than capable of taking it with ease irrespective of the constituency, including any stronghold of the NPP, if only there is such a description as a stronghold following the knockout NPP suffered in the 2024 general elections. No doubt, by now Sammy Gyamfi is known by all the 276 constituencies, even then the constituencies’ representatives in Parliament, and they love him.

Sammy Gyamfi on record has never expressed such an ambition and is committed to his party's communication excellence known by all. If the NPP had already conducted their secret elections in their various constituencies and Sammy Gyamfi emerged the winner against all of them, then I send them a sigh of relief, for he is not 40 yet to cause the damage that is always ringing in their minds.

It is becoming obvious that there is a determined ploy to wrap him with a scandal. But each time they tried, he came out glittering the more.

Sammy Gyamfi is a whole institution the NPP are failing to realize. They need a classroom and ‘common sense’ lessons with all due respect to study him for an extended period to appreciate what he embodies as a character admired by millions from all demographics in the political space, including children and the aged.

He is not the likes that get intimidated or broken by designed ‘Agradaa’ patented gift plot, false U.S.A vacation smear, nor partisan plated GoldBod alleged 'loss' the NPP have cherry picked from an IMF assessment report as their best new year resolution.

Hopefully, the constitutional review committee's report proposing the presidency age reduction to at least 30 years does not make individuals and groups go round the bend, especially those afraid of Sammy Gyamfi's potential presidential candidacy, like Oppong Nkrumah.

Mud thrown at him severally, so he fears no dust. Equally he has endured soot and fears no smoke, for the Sammy Gyamfi he his, always gets showers from above, washing them away with the sun complementing his glitter the more.

It is understandable that he and his GoldBod have become gatekeepers of Ghana's gold that used to be stolen and smuggled out of the country contributing to the about "$35 billion worth of gold produced by artisanal and small-scale mining in Africa" that are smuggled out of Africa undeclared. Natasha Turak reported on cnbc.com on May 30, 2024, https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2024/05/30/billions-of-dollars-of-african-gold-smuggled-into-uae-yearly-research.html

The GoldBod he heads as the CEO, has become a stellar economic stabilizer unlike the Bank of Ghana GH¢2.1 billion loss recorded on the Gold-for-Oil program in 2023 and 2024 reported by Caleb Wuninti Ziblim on June 9, 2025 on myjoyonline.com, captioned, “How Ghana lost over GH¢2bn swapping gold for fuel”

An advice to those who carried professor Frimpong Boateng's seized excavators on their 'metallic heads' home but could not be traced afterwards, but ended up owning mining concessions overnight; fear not, for the gold you mined using 'Chanfan' machines, cyanide and mercury, the aftermath of which deformed babies, please surrender the hidden gold in amnesty to Sammy Gyamfi's GoldBod for Cedis.

However, if they choose to keep commercial quantities of gold bars in their bedroom or in some private places, including palaces, or decide to create a path for it to walk with humans illegally out of the country, they should not blame GoldBod or Sammy Gyamfi when that path ends up in front of the doors of GoldBod begging Sammy Gyamfi to give it shelter for the sake of national good.

Gold, I believe abhors hiding it once mined, and by its nature not secretive. It loves to glitter in the open, so let it glitter in the year 2026 when Sammy Gyamfi is still not 40 years to send shivers in the spines of the current press conference champions. Just enjoy him as a national asset and be headache free.

I rest my PEN.

Mustapha Alhassan

Pennsylvania, U.S.A