We have begun to deliver on our covenant to reset Ghana — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that his government has started delivering on its pledge to reset Ghana and place the country on a path of stability and prosperity.

In his New Year message to the nation on Thursday, January 1, 2026, the President said the promise to reset Ghana was not mere campaign rhetoric but a firm commitment his administration is already fulfilling.

Mr. Mahama said the country was in deep economic distress when he assumed office, with high inflation, eroded public trust and widespread hardship.

He said critics believed recovery would take decades, but his government chose a different path anchored on reforms and prudent management.

“Exactly six days from now, we shall mark the first anniversary of the sacred oath I took before God and country. It was a solemn commitment to reset Ghana and build together the nation we all deserve.

“I can confirm that the promise of renewal we made was not mere rhetoric. It was a covenant, and we have begun to deliver on that covenant,” the President said.

He pointed to progress made within the past year, including a sharp decline in inflation from over 23 per cent to about five per cent, relative currency stability and renewed business confidence. According to him, these gains show that Ghana is steadily rising again.

“At the dawn of the new year, I stand before you to say, our beloved nation, Ghana, is rising again,” Mr. Mahama noted.

The President also cited improvements in infrastructure, noting that more than 2,000 kilometres of roads are undergoing rehabilitation and electricity supply has stabilised, with the rural electrification network expanding to over 1,000 additional communities.

He said the country's standing on the international stage has improved, with successful debt renegotiations and ongoing efforts to exit the IMF programme “with dignity, not as supplicants, but as partners.”

Mr. Mahama outlined plans for 2026, including expanding digital education, rolling out free primary healthcare, boosting agriculture through mechanisation, increasing renewable energy use and delivering social housing through public-private partnerships.

He urged Ghanaians to unite behind the reset agenda, stressing that national development requires collective effort beyond political affiliation.