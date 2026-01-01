Resolution Reimagined: Six Ways for Youth to Thrive in 2026

As another year comes to a close, many people will revisit their vision boards to assess how well they have completed their goals. For others, it may be just another year of maintaining the status quo. However, an inner dialogue often arises about what truly matters. Humans navigate life through two perspectives: the inner scorecard and the outer scorecard. The inner scorecard focuses on our personal growth and self-understanding, while the outer scorecard emphasizes the expectations we feel pressured to meet in order to fit in with others.

Regardless of whether 2025 has been a good year or not, the primary focus for 2026 should not be on external achievements aimed at pleasing others or fitting into society. Instead, we should turn our attention to our inner selves. For 2026, our inner scorecard should include priorities like feeling lighter, sleeping well, and laughing more. It’s less about doing everything perfectly and more about navigating through the challenges with grace. The ultimate goal is to find peace—one that doesn’t require validation. It’s about quiet reflection and gratitude for our journey, knowing that we will reach the end together with grace.

Year after year, we navigate life as if we’re wandering through a grocery store with a shopping list. It's important to recognize that simply writing down what we want before heading to the store is not the same as actually going with the checklist and the means to find those items. It's easy to put pen to paper; imagination is a gift that allows us to explore our desires without any cost. We can envision what we want and write it down. However, the resources required to turn our imagination into reality are crucial. Here are some elements that young people should consider as part of their personal scorecard as they approach the year 2026:

1.Be a Channel, Not an Owner:

Nobody truly owns anything; we are merely custodians of what has been given to us. The catch is that many items on the checklist for 2026, upon reflection, may seem self-centered. The pursuit of having things solely for oneself won’t lead to true richness within. Therefore, young people should consider becoming a channel. Live for others, give to others, do things for others, prioritize people in your life, and strive to be a blessing. There is a common saying that you can't pour from an empty cup. However, no one questions who filled that cup in the first place for you to pour from it. It is only by giving that we truly receive. If you don’t empty your cup, how can you fill it up again? Embrace the role of a channel and let your generosity flow. You are here to give, not to simply own.

2. There is no shortcut to success.

Whatever you aim to achieve won’t come easily. If your goal is to hit the gym, you must be prepared to do the workouts yourself. No matter how much money you have, no one can lift weights for you and produce results without your effort. Achieving your goals requires sacrifice, determination, endurance, and patience. Success will come when you put in the necessary work, but you can't control exactly when it will happen. Just like watering the roots of a tree, we cannot predict how the water will nourish every part of the tree. However, with patience, the results will manifest over time. Nurture your goals with tears, grace, sacrifice, and determination, and you will see the results in due time.

3.Relationships are more valuable than revenue.

The most precious form of human capital is the social capital built on meaningful relationships. Our goal should be to serve and contribute to something greater than ourselves. Invest in people and provide value. One of my brothers, Agbesi Worlanyo, often asks me after our conversations, “Is there something you want me to do for you?” I want to extend that same question to you this year. Money should not dictate how you behave or treat the people around you. Money is merely a medium of exchange; it is relationships that give money its true value. Your ability to perceive everyone as equals—whether they are poor or rich, sick or healthy, white or black—and to make them feel special will significantly enhance your social capital.

4. Be a guide, not just a boss.

Titles and positions mean little if you are not using them as a platform to uplift, empower, and guide others. Everyone has something valuable to contribute, whether big or small. Real education and learning occur when we apply our knowledge to solve problems and create more problem solvers who can express their unique abilities. Leadership goes beyond titles and positions; it is rooted in a deep belief in being an instrument of grace and service. Love your people and invest in their growth.

5.Learn from Experience, Not Just from Books

One common issue facing today's youth is the tendency to seek validation through social media as content creators, rather than gaining real-life experience through practice. Experience is what you gain when you don't achieve what you want. Your primary goal should be to appear formidable, not just successful. This means engaging in challenging tasks and embracing discomfort, as life is not meant to be easy. Commit to long-term goals and strive for continuous improvement, understanding that significant achievements take time. Remember, your most challenging moments will ultimately enrich your life the most.

6.Don't rely solely on willpower; instead, create systems that shape your habits.

After the decorations are stored away and your inner dialogues conclude, the willpower we possess to instigate change becomes a dwindling resource. Initiatives often begin with strong motivation, but that willpower tends to fade over time. This is a normal phenomenon, as willpower can be depleted. Therefore, it's crucial to develop a system that can sustain your motivation. Ensure that your system includes the right people who can inspire and challenge you along the way.

In conclusion, 2026 is filled with opportunities and challenges. However, it is important to be in good shape and take care of yourself to make the most of these circumstances. Pay attention to your habits and ensure that you are taking small steps to maintain your health as you embark on this new journey. Remember, you are valuable and alive. True wealth lies in being present and in good shape, both physically and mentally. Make your mark, and do so with humility and grace.

Happy New Year!

The writer is a dynamic leadership facilitator and the founder of Nalike Africa. He is also a published author, having written "Life Beyond the Ordinary" and "Minerals for the Mind." As a dedicated start-up mentor and board advisor, he is committed to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. Tsifodze is an alumnus of Anant National University in India and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana. Additionally, he furthered his studies at Harvard Business School, where he completed a Certificate Course in Power and Influence for Positive Impact. For inquiries, you can reach him at [email protected]