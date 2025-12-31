Attention HR & Hiring Managers: Stop This or Watch Digital Marketing Experts Skip Your Job Posts in 2026

Digital marketing is no longer a “support function.”

It is a revenue driver, a brand builder, and a core business system. Yet, many organizations still struggle to hire digital marketers effectively, not because talent is scarce, but because roles are poorly designed.

I saw a job description on a WhatsApp page that is requesting a digital marketer to do the following:

• Manage and execute digital marketing strategies • Create and manage social media content • Handle copywriting & content planning • Design digital & print materials (flyers, brochures, catalogues, presentations) • Support campaigns, launches & activations • Cover events with real-time content.

Required Skills: • Photoshop • Illustrator • Premiere Pro • After Effects • Canva • Strong content creation & branding skills Big Plus: • Photography skills • Videography skills • Experience creating content for brands & events

To be honest, this is a comprehensive agency or marketing team with a variety of skills.

How much will this person get paid at the end of the month in Ghanaian cedi?

If you are an HR manager or hiring manager preparing your workforce for 2026 and beyond, this article is your guide to hiring digital marketing professionals the right way.

The Costly Mistake HR Must Leave Behind In 2025.



Hiring One Person to Do the Work of a Full Digital Team

One costly mistake that HR must leave behind in 2025 is hiring a single person to manage the workload of an entire digital team. Often, companies combine specialist roles such as strategy, content creation, design, video production, paid advertising, analytics, and event coverage into one job description, expecting one individual to manage them all. This approach frequently leads to burnout, inconsistent results, high turnover, and the misconception that digital marketing simply doesn’t work. In reality, digital marketing fails at the hiring stage, not at execution.



Digital Marketing Is a System, A sub Department in The Marketing Department, Not a Job Title

To hire effectively in 2026, HR managers must recognize that digital marketing is not a single job title but rather a system of interconnected roles and a subdepartment within a larger marketing team. Digital marketing encompasses at least four core areas: strategy and analytics, which involves planning, setting goals, and tracking performance; content and community, which focuses on social media, audience engagement, and storytelling; creative production, which includes design, video, and branding assets; and paid media and growth, which covers advertising, lead generation, optimization, and reporting. I view digital marketing as a multifaceted system rather than a one-person function, which is essential for building a successful team.

One professional may competently handle two areas, but expecting excellence across all four is unrealistic and unfair.

Stop Hiring Tools. Start Hiring Outcomes.

Many job descriptions emphasize proficiency with software tools like Photoshop, Canva, Premiere Pro, and After Effects as primary requirements. While these tools are important, they do not define the job itself. Before drafting a job description, HR should first consider the specific business result they are hiring for, whether that is brand visibility, sales growth, lead generation, or community engagement. Instead of just listing technical skills, focusing on the desired outcome aligns the role with the company's strategic objectives.

When outcomes are clear, the right role naturally emerges.

Right-Size the Role to the Company Stage

NNot every organization requires a full digital department, but every organization does need clarity about its digital marketing needs and approach. For startups and small-to-medium enterprises, it makes sense to hire a strong generalist who can handle a range of digital tasks while outsourcing creative production when necessary. AAs brands grow, it is important to separate content responsibilities from performance marketing to ensure focus and effectiveness. Established organizations benefit from building specialist roles within their digital teams, supported by leadership oversight. The real mistake lies not in being a small team, but in expecting small teams to deliver results comparable to those of much larger teams without the necessary support.

HR Must Collaborate, Not Guess

Digital roles should never be created in isolation. HR managers are most effective when they collaborate closely with marketing or communications leaders to co-create job descriptions, ensuring these roles align with organizational goals. Including digital professionals in interview panels and defining success metrics together further strengthens the hiring process. Consulting with experts before preparing job descriptions or inviting a digital marketing expert, such as Samuel Kwabena Ansong, a Harvard Business School Online Certified Digital Marketing Expert, whose website is www.theansongs.com, to participate in interviews can add valuable insight. HR’s strength lies in providing structure, while marketing excels in execution. In 2026, success belongs to organizations that combine both.

Redefining “Digital Marketing Executive” for 2026

If the title “Digital Marketing Executive” must remain, its meaning should evolve to reflect the changing landscape. A digital marketing executive should be responsible for executing clearly defined campaigns and working within an agreed scope. Their performance should be measured based on key performance indicators rather than just visibility. Additionally, they should have access to the necessary tools, budgets, and support needed to achieve their objectives. He should not be expected to replace an entire agency or department.

Budget for Support, Not Superheroes

Achieving strong digital performance depends on having dedicated advertising budgets, access to design and video support, reliable analytics tools, and the flexibility to bring in freelancers when needed.

When budgets are limited, reduce the scope rather than the expectations.

Digital Literacy Is the New HR Power Skill

HR managers do not need to become digital marketers themselves, but they must develop enough understanding to ask the right questions, design fair and realistic roles, and hire for long-term sustainability.

HR professionals who build digital literacy will become strategic partners Not administrative gatekeepers.

In 2026: Great digital results start with great HR decisions.

The organizations that win will not be the ones that hire the cheapest or the fastest , but the ones that design roles where professionals can succeed.

“Your job is not to hire a superhero. Your job is to design a system where excellence can thrive.”