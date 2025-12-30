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Tue, 30 Dec 2025 Feature Article

FROM PROMISE TO NEGLECT: The Decline of the Takoradi-Kojokrom Railway Line

FROM PROMISE TO NEGLECT: The Decline of the Takoradi-Kojokrom Railway Line

On 26th November 2016, the Kojokrom railway station captured national attention as President John Dramani Mahama commissioned the Sekondi–Takoradi–Kojokrom railway line, declaring it the beginning of a transformation of Ghana’s railway network. For residents of the Western Region, the event symbolised hope for efficient transport, economic growth, and renewed confidence in rail infrastructure.

Today, the condition of the railway line is deeply troubling. Sections of the track are overgrown, facilities are deteriorating, and the once-promising line has become largely idle. What was celebrated as a major development milestone now stands as a stark reminder of Ghana’s persistent maintenance failure. This is not just about a neglected railway; it reflects a broader national problem.

Infrastructure is not development; maintained infrastructure is. Ghana’s challenge has never been the ability to commission projects. Governments are often eager to cut ribbons and make declarations. The real test lies in sustaining these investments. Once the political spotlight shifts, maintenance is routinely neglected, allowing valuable public assets to decay. The Kojokrom railway line is a clear casualty of this cycle.

The railway was meant to reduce pressure on roads, lower transportation costs from the Takoradi Port, and support industrial activity in the region. Instead, heavy trucks continue to dominate the roads, worsening congestion, damaging infrastructure, and increasing environmental pollution. The economic case for rail transport remains strong; what is missing is commitment to upkeep.

This situation raises critical questions about accountability. Were proper maintenance plans and funding mechanisms put in place? Which institutions are responsible for ensuring the railway remains operational? A railway line should not deteriorate so rapidly if long-term planning is taken seriously.

The Kojokrom railway line can still be revived, but its decline should serve as a lesson. Development is not about commissioning projects; it is about maintaining them. Until Ghana builds a strong culture of maintenance, the promise of transformation will continue to derail, leaving behind rusted tracks and broken expectations.

Joseph Fuseini
Rail and Inland Transport Policy Analyst
Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, China.

Joseph Fuseini
Joseph Fuseini, © 2025

Rail and Inland Transport Policy Analyst. More Joseph Fuseini is a logistics and transport professional with strong academic and industry experience. The author holds a FIATA Diploma in International Freight Forwarding, a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and a Master’s degree in Business Management. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and is currently a PhD candidate in Management Science and Engineering, where his research engages with complex systems, infrastructure planning, and efficiency in transport and logistics networks.

Professionally, the author worked at DHL Global Forwarding Ghana as an Export Operations Team Lead. His writing draws on both practical experience and academic research, focusing on rail and inland transport policy, logistics, and infrastructure development in Ghana and Africa.

Through this column, the author brings a practitioner’s insight and a researcher’s lens to debates on how rail and inland transport systems can better serve economic development and public interest.Column: Joseph Fuseini

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Valentina | 1/1/2026 8:32:41 PM

Interesting piece on shedding light on Ghana's infrastructure management issue. Hopefully measures will be put in place to curb such instances from consistently occurring.

Author's Reply
Thank you for your encouragement. Surely with time and effort the voice of the people will be heard and acted upon!

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