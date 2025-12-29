Ghanaians must support TOR’s new management to turn fortunes around — Solomon Owusu

The Communications Director of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has called for massive support for the new management of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to help turn around the fortunes of the state-owned refinery.

TOR, under new management, recently announced the resumption of crude oil refining after years of inactivity, a development that has drawn public praise.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime on Monday, December 29, Mr. Owusu urged Ghanaians to rally behind the company to revive the refinery and generate revenue for the country.

He stressed that political interference, mismanagement and corruption had contributed to TOR’s prolonged challenges.

“You must accept the truth of the matter: we have not managed TOR very well. Previous administrations, even from the PNDC era, mismanaged it as a state asset. So if a new team has come and we are beginning to see progress, the least we can do is to encourage them and give them all the necessary support to turn around the fortunes of the place,” he said.

“Every low-hanging business is making losses. How can this be possible? It can only happen when there is political maneuvering and interference. They see it as the property of a few people, milk it, and then find excuses for why we are where we are today,” Mr. Owusu further explained.

The UP spokesperson called for a shift in mindset, urging Ghanaians to focus on the current management’s efforts rather than dwell on past mismanagement.

“We must support leadership that is committed to efficiency and accountability. TOR has potential to be profitable, and it is in our interest as a nation to ensure it thrives,” he stressed.