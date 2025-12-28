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Akrofu bridges to open by January 2026 – MP 

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
General News Akrofubridges to open by January 2026 – MP
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

Construction of two bridges linking Sokode and Akrofu is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the end of January 2026, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, Mr. Richmond Kofi Kpotosu, has announced.

Mr. Kpotosu gave the assurance after inspecting the Sokode–Akrofu Road and Bridge Project, emphasizing that the exercise aimed to ensure the works met engineering standards and project specifications. He described the project as a critical transport corridor for residents of Ho Central and the wider Volta Region, noting that timely completion would boost mobility and economic activity.

The Managing Director of Bumecom Investment Company Limited, the contractor, Mr. Eric Agbley, said the project had made significant progress, with concrete works on the two bridges about 90 per cent complete and only the casting of the bridge decking remaining. He added that, barring unforeseen circumstances such as adverse weather, the bridges would be ready by the end of January 2026.

Mr. Kpotosu expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work and urged the contractor to maintain momentum. He also noted that major construction works on the Sokode–Akrofu road were currently under procurement and would commence soon. The MP commended the contractor and thanked residents and stakeholders for their continued support and prayers toward the successful completion of the project.

GNA

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