Gomoa Central DCE Announces Boost in Revenue Mobilisation and New Development Projects

At the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Fourth Assembly of the Gomoa Central District Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo, announced intensified efforts to enhance revenue mobilisation to support government’s development agenda.

He revealed that as of 19th December 2025, the Assembly had generated Ghc 1,175,955.99, representing 85.6% of its annual target of Ghc 1,374,221.00. While commending the Revenue Department and staff for their commitment, he stressed the need for greater effort to meet and exceed targets.

Hon. Aidoo reminded residents that the payment of tolls and local taxes is a constitutional obligation, cautioning that defaulters would face the law. “My office will not shield anyone who falls short of the law,” he emphasized.

New Projects to Boost Local Economy

The DCE announced that the Assembly would soon award two contracts for the construction of a 24-hour modern market, aimed at stimulating economic activity in the district.

He also outlined several projects set to commence, including:

Construction of a 2-unit KG block with 2 W/C facilities at Gomoa Afransi

at Gomoa Afransi Drilling and construction of five mechanized boreholes with 5,000-litre overhead tanks for five communities

with 5,000-litre overhead tanks for five communities Repairs of faulty boreholes across the district

Extension of pipe-borne water to Hill City and Gomoa Asebu

These projects will be funded through the District Assembly Common Fund.

Agriculture and Education Priorities

Hon. Aidoo described 2026 as a “year of action” for agriculture and encouraged farmers to continue registering under the Feed Ghana Programme.

He also disclosed that the Assembly awarded scholarships in 2025 to brilliant but needy students. However, he expressed concern over the district’s recent BECE performance. Out of 1,789 public school candidates, only 46.3% passed, while 67.9% of 212 private school candidates were successful.

He urged students to take their studies seriously and avoid wasting time on unproductive social media activities.

Roads to Be Reshaped

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), assured the Assembly that all roads in the district would be reshaped to improve economic activities and enhance mobility.