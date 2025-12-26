New Crypto Law and BoG Training to Empower Ghanaian Youth and SMEs

The Bank of Ghana has taken a significant step towards operationalising Ghana’s new Virtual Asset Service Providers Act by organising an AML/CFT Compliance Training for industry players in Accra.

The initiative forms part of measures to ensure that the growing use of digital assets contributes positively to national development while protecting consumers and the financial system.

Experts say the law presents practical opportunities for Ghanaian youth and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With a regulated framework in place, SMEs can leverage compliant digital payment platforms to access broader markets, reduce transaction costs, and participate in cross-border trade more efficiently.

For young Ghanaians, the digital asset ecosystem offers career pathways in technology, compliance, innovation, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the country’s digitalisation agenda.

Participants, including representatives of Hanypay, welcomed the engagement and described it as evidence of the Bank of Ghana’s collaborative approach to regulation.

The Bank of Ghana stressed that innovation, when properly regulated, can drive inclusive growth and support Ghana’s vision of a modern, resilient financial system.