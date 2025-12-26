ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Crypto Law and BoG Training to Empower Ghanaian Youth and SMEs

By Desmond Tinana
Business & Finance New Crypto Law and BoG Training to Empower Ghanaian Youth and SMEs
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

The Bank of Ghana has taken a significant step towards operationalising Ghana’s new Virtual Asset Service Providers Act by organising an AML/CFT Compliance Training for industry players in Accra.

The initiative forms part of measures to ensure that the growing use of digital assets contributes positively to national development while protecting consumers and the financial system.

Experts say the law presents practical opportunities for Ghanaian youth and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With a regulated framework in place, SMEs can leverage compliant digital payment platforms to access broader markets, reduce transaction costs, and participate in cross-border trade more efficiently.

For young Ghanaians, the digital asset ecosystem offers career pathways in technology, compliance, innovation, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the country’s digitalisation agenda.

Participants, including representatives of Hanypay, welcomed the engagement and described it as evidence of the Bank of Ghana’s collaborative approach to regulation.

The Bank of Ghana stressed that innovation, when properly regulated, can drive inclusive growth and support Ghana’s vision of a modern, resilient financial system.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

7 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

10 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

10 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

10 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

10 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

11 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

11 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

11 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

11 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line