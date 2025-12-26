Mama, Wherever You Are Remember Me

Uzoma Ahamefule (Akaekpuchionwa) and his late mother, Ezinne Comfort Ahamefule (Nee Amaku) Date 01.01.2025

Dear Mama,

I know you can hear me. I know you feel the depth of my pain and sorrow, and the tears that won't stop falling. Even though you are no longer here, my heart still calls out to you, and I believe you still respond in ways I cannot see. With trembling hands and a broken heart, I am trying to put into words the gratitude that lives inside me when everything else feels lost.

My pain and agony each time I remember you were not because of your age, but because of the tragic disappointment of the hope my last telephone call with you had raised, the hope of at least seeing you one last time this Christmas, and when this hope was dashed, it broke me. I am not oblivious to the fact that death is inevitable, though I have no doubt where you are right now Mama, but Iâ€™m just a human. Ezinne, with grateful heart to God, I want to thank you for everything.

Due to the consistence of your character, your life was a testimony and a light to many â€“ inspiring, uplifting, godly and truly worth emulating. Members of our village young and old are speaking so highly of you and they are equally in sorrow. Proportionately they grieve not because your death was premature, but because of also who you were â€“ your personality, honesty, integrity, care and compassion etc. The sheer multitude of people â€“ particularly the youths, arriving in convoys of cars and bikes â€“ who accompanied your body to the morgue bore witness to the depth of your influence. I was told the mortuary attendants stood in awe, astonished, and repeatedly asked who you were, for such honour is reserved for lives that truly mattered.

Hearing Chibuzo who cared for you so lovely recount how you finally slept calmly and peacefully was a reminder of the purity of your spirit. It seemed God Himself cradled you into an everlasting peaceful sleep.

Mama, according to her, as you were lying on bed towards your final breath on that faithful day your behaviour was unusual. Then, she touched your hands and they were cold, and she again touched your legs and they were also cold. She inquired to know if everything was okay, and requested to go and bring warm water to warm your legs, which you obliged and encouraged. But by the time she came back you had already joined your creator. Mama, you sent her away and gave up the ghost â€“ even in death you were so peaceful and caring. You were an amazing woman.

Ezinne, you imperatively did everything within your power to ensure that your children would never face any burden or conflict when you were gone, especially from our maternal home. You organised yourself so well and made your wishes unmistakably clear. Words will forever fall short when I try to describe the kind of woman you were.

I can still remember vividly that you took us to your own fatherâ€™s family, our maternal home, and told them how and why we should not be troubled when you die. One of the things you clearly insisted on was for them not to demand the traditional ritual of â€˜Ihe Nkariâ€™ whenever you were gone, and it was agreed. Correspondingly, you explicitly instructed us not to wear uniforms or perform gun salutes, and urged everyone to honour and respect your wishes when the time comes. So we have done, Mama.

Among women you were a rare treasure with a radiating charisma, defined by true love and care. You were endowed with a heart profoundly rich in empathy that embraced everyone without reservation. Your generosity uplifted those who crossed your path, and your gentleness carried a healing power that soothed the weary and comforted the broken. You lived with a grace so pure and so steady that it left an indelible mark on every life you touched. You were not simply admired; you were loved, respected, and esteemed in ways words can barely capture â€“ a rare mother to behold.

Though you are gone and your absence left sorrow words cannot comfort, and shoes too big for any member of the family to wear, but the candle you lighted through your legacy will continue to shine and sparkle in the lives of those you shaped. Your spirit will live on in everything I do, forever shaping the person I am and the life I strive to live. I will endlessly cherish you.

Mama, I will never forget that sacred moment in early January 2025. All your children â€“ except Justina (Ada Nne) â€“ gathered in your room, with some of your grand children, daughter in-laws and loved ones united in prayers and worship songs, in tears, and in a profound stillness that settled over us. We felt the weight of the moment, knowing deep within that it might be the last time we would all sit at your side together. I was sitting beside you and vividly remembered holding your hand, feeling its warmth, and mustering the courage to whisper â€“ through breaking voice, trembling lips and tears down the cheeks â€“ that if this should be the last time I would see you, then, â€˜ijeoma (farewell). It was a sorrowful moment. Mama, those words devastated me. But looking back today that you have joined our ancestors, I am satisfied and very happy for the prophetic words â€“ because it indeed turned out to be the last time we saw you together. Even in your frailty at that moment Mama, you comforted us with your usual words, â€œUdo, udo na idinotuâ€ (Peace, peace and unity) and blessed us. You were so lovely.

You were our foundation and refuge. You taught us resilience, humility, kindness, and the truest form of unconditional love. Through your steadfast faith in Christ, you were our living angel, shielding and guiding us spiritually. Now that you are no longer with us, we find comfort in the belief that you will continue to intercede on our behalf in the heavenly realm.

Mama, your bequest is not defined merely by the years you lived, but by the values you held and the things you did while alive. You were a wonderful mother and a gem that transformed lives. The vacuum your demise created is irreplaceable.

Though I can no longer hold you or talk with you like before, but I feel your presence around me and know that you can hear me. For the memories and the love we shared together the situation is very difficult to say goodbye, and my heart is shattered. But with a heart filled with gratitude and tears full of love, I write to thank you once more for all the sacrifices, the love, the care and everything. Rest peacefully Mama and always remember me. I love you endlessly.

Ijeoma nnem!!

Sleep well Ezinne!

Kachifo!

Your loving son

Uzoma (Akaekpuchionwa)