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The Ansong Marriage Quadrant: A Theocentric Framework for Cultivating Resilient Marriages in the Coming Year

Feature Article The Ansong Marriage Quadrant
FRI, 26 DEC 2025
The Ansong Marriage Quadrant

Marriage is maintained not solely through affection; it relies on intent, dedication, and framework. Many couples enter into marriage with passion but lack a well-defined framework to guide their development, particularly during the initial five years, when habits, expectations, and patterns are being established.

Deliberate planning becomes indispensable as couples embark on a new year. This is the reason I created The Ansong Marriage Quadrant™, a five-quadrant, faith-centered framework intended to assist couples in strengthening their marriage, aligning their lives, and constructing a future founded on faith and dedication.

At the core of this paradigm are two fundamental pillars: God and No Divorce.

These serve to empower and support the three growth domains outlined above: Communication, Finances, and Family & Legacy.
Unless the Lord constructs the home, the builders' efforts are in vain. Psalm 127:1 (NIV)

The Foundation: The Elements That Sustain the Marriage
1. God: The Foundation of the Marriage
Every robust marriage is founded upon a relationship with God. When we place God at the center, wisdom guides judgments, grace roots love, and we approach difficulties with hope instead of dread. Scripture affirms that marriage is not simply a social agreement but a sacred divine covenant. Therefore, what God has united, let no one divide. Mark 10:9

Married couples who base their union on their faith in God dedicate themselves to: Engaging in collective prayer Consulting God's guidance prior to making significant choices They also uphold common spiritual principles. In the upcoming year, couples should reflect: Is God genuinely the cornerstone of our marriage, or merely a component of it? Trust wholeheartedly in the Lord and do not rely solely on your own understanding. Proverbs 3:5

2. No Divorce: The Covenant Perspective
The second fundamental quadrant is a determination that divorce is not a viable option. This perspective fosters emotional security, trust, and resilience. When couples eliminate "exit options," they are compelled to cultivate skills in communication, forgiveness, and conflict resolution. Love endures all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and bears all things. 1 Corinthians 13:7. This does not imply neglecting issues; rather, it emphasizes addressing them collaboratively.

An unwavering stance against divorce promotes the following attitudes among couples: Address conflicts with regard and consideration. Refrain from issuing threats of separation. Opt for forgiveness rather than harboring bitterness. Be entirely humble and mild; exercise patience, enduring with one another in love. Ephesians 4:2

The Growth Quadrants: Cultivating a Flourishing Marriage.
3. Communication and Emotional Connection
With divine guidance and dedication as the foundation, couples are able to cultivate effective and healthy communication. Emotional intimacy develops when partners perceive themselves as listened to, comprehended, and appreciated. Everyone ought to be prompt to attend, deliberate before speaking, and patient in anger. James 1:19

Effective communication encompasses: Sincere and open dialogues. Meaningful shared experiences It involves understanding each other's emotional needs and expressing love. As couples prepare for the upcoming year, they should dedicate themselves to regular check-ins, purposeful conversations, and cultivating a more profound emotional bond.

4. Financial Matters and Objectives
Financial matters are among the most prevalent sources of discord in marriage. However, when couples regard finances as a collective responsibility and goal, it serves as a means of fostering unity rather than creating division. Two are better than one, for they receive a favorable reward for their efforts. Ecclesiastes 4:9

This quadrant emphasizes: Collaborative budgeting and savings initiatives. Common financial objectives This quadrant emphasizes the synchronization of professional pursuits with family aims. Couples should collaboratively plan for the upcoming year, reaching consensus on expenditures, savings, charitable giving, and investments while placing their trust in God's provision. Which of you, intending to construct a tower, does not first settle down and estimate the expenses? Luke 14:28

5. Family, Health, and Legacy
Marriage encompasses not only the present but also the future and the establishment of a legacy. quadrant emphasizes family well-being, health, parenthood, and strategic long-term planning. Children are a divine inheritance from the Lord; their progeny are a blessing from Him. Psalm 127:3

Legacy is constructed through: Promotion of healthy lifestyles. Deliberate and mindful parenting values are transmitted to subsequent generations. Couples should inquire: What kind of family are we creating, and for what will we be remembered? A virtuous individual leaves an inheritance for their grandchildren. Proverbs 13:22

A New Year, A More Resilient Marriage
The Ansong Marriage Quadrant™ emphasizes to couples that robust marriages are constructed, not found. When divine guidance and dedication serve as the foundation, communication is enhanced, financial stability is achieved, and families flourish.

As couples prepare for the upcoming year, the objective is not perfection but rather deliberate development. They are no longer two, but one flesh. Matthew 19:6

A marriage founded upon God and safeguarded by dedication will endure through all seasons. The inquiry for each couple in this new year is straightforward:

What is the basis of our foundation?

Samuel Kwabena Ansong
Samuel Kwabena Ansong, © 2025

Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a versatile digital marketing expert certified by Harvard Business School Online. Currently enrolled in an MPhil program in Digital Marketing at Ghana Communication Technology University.. More Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a results-driven digital marketing strategist and marketing manager. He is certified in digital marketing strategy by Harvard Business School Online and is currently pursuing an MPhil in digital marketing at Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU).

He helps organizations achieve measurable marketing ROI while empowering individuals through teaching, mentoring, and creating real career opportunities. Known for his friendly leadership style, strong teamwork mindset, and relentless work ethic, Samuel believes effective marketing should drive sales and create meaningful impact.

With hands-on expertise in digital marketing, social media management, online media buying (Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google Ads), and content strategy, Samuel has worked across media, insurance, HR services, logistics, and professional consulting. His career includes leadership roles at GLICO Holdings, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, TIAST Group West Africa, and Media General (TV3), and he currently serves as Marketing Manager at the HR Certification Centre. He is also the Campaign Lead for Royal Foam’s “Royal Wow Promo.”

Beyond campaigns, Samuel is passionate about building people and high-performing teams, actively supporting talent growth and professional advancement.Column: Samuel Kwabena Ansong

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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