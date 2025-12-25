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81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor graduates with MBA

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education 81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor graduates with MBA
THU, 25 DEC 2025

An 81-year-old man, Mr Joseph Aheto, has graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Mr Aheto, who is the father of UCC’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Denis Aheto, received his degree during the 9th session of the university’s 58th congregation.

His achievement comes at a time when many Ghanaian adults cite age and family responsibilities as reasons for abandoning further education, even at the basic and secondary levels.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Aheto described the moment as emotional given that his degree was conferred by his own son.

“I feel very much excited to have my own son graduating me today,” he said as quoted by the university’s website.

Mr Aheto, who previously earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana in 1978, said he was motivated to return to school after realising that both his sons, now professors, had surpassed his academic level.

He explained that he enrolled in the MBA programme in 2022, before Prof Denis Aheto assumed his current role at UCC, and remained focused despite initial ridicule from some younger classmates.

“When I enrolled and commenced lectures, many of the younger students were surprised and mocked me, but that did not deter me. I soldiered on and now I have graduated,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ebiemo | 12/25/2025 2:21:03 PM

CONGRATS Daddy

Comments4
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