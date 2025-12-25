GoldBod does not charge off-taker fees – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, has dismissed claims that the Board charges off-taker fees under the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) gold trading programme, describing such assertions as false.

“For the records, there is nothing like ‘GoldBod off-taker fees’ under the ASM gold trading programme. That assertion is incorrect,” Mr Gyamfi said.

He stressed that GoldBod does not engage directly with off-takers and therefore does not impose any such charges.

“The GoldBod does not deal with off-takers, nor does the GoldBod charge any off-taker fees. All off-take agreements are signed and implemented by the Bank of Ghana,” he stated.

Addressing further claims that fees had been increased in 2025, Mr Gyamfi denied this, explaining that there had been no adjustments to the charges, which form the bulk of the Board’s internally generated funds.

“There has been no increase by the GoldBod of these fees in the year 2025,” he emphasised.