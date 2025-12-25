Heavy traffic hits Accra-Tema Motorway during yuletide

As the Christmas festivities draw near, heavy traffic congestion has been recorded on the Accra–Tema Motorway, stretching from Lapaz towards Tema, causing delays for commuters.

The congestion is attributed to the ongoing road construction works involving an extension of sections of the motorway, coupled with increased vehicular movement because of the Christmas festivities.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stanley Obeng, the Second-in-Command of the Tema Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), advised motorists to exercise patience and practise defensive driving while caught in traffic.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tema, ASP Obeng urged drivers to maintain safe distances from vehicles ahead, to allow for sudden stops.

He advised motorists to avoid unnecessary lane switching, explaining that frequent lane changes increased the risk of road crashes.

“Drivers should remain in their lanes. Weaving through traffic usually saves only a few minutes and is a major cause of collisions,” ASP Obeng said.

He further cautioned road users to stay focused and avoid distractions, particularly the use of mobile phones while driving.

GNA