Ghanaian boxing, once a dominant force, has faced a prolonged period of stagnation and setbacks. This decline was severely worsened by recent, fatal incidents inside the ring. The passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju after a bout prompted urgent questions about safety protocols. Another tragedy followed when Ghanaian fighter Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey died shortly after a match, leading to public outcry and a temporary halt to all boxing events.

This crisis has created a pressing need for leadership to rebuild the sport’s integrity. Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, has positioned himself as a central figure in this recovery mission.

Earlier this year, Mahama engineered a significant publicity coup by facilitating a visit from global icon Anthony Joshua, marking the former heavyweight champion's first trip to Ghana. This move instantly redirected international attention toward Ghana's boxing landscape.

Recently, Sharaf Mahama promoted a major fight night that has been hailed as a recent high point for Ghanaian boxing. The event paired top local talent with credible international competitors, delivering a level of professional organization that has been rare locally.

The ensuing event at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium was a showcase. The main event saw Joshua “Worldwide Tetteh” earn a decision victory over Freezy MacBones in a compelling contest. Fans and observers widely praised the high production values, expert commentary, and smooth execution of the evening.

Crucially, the bought received global exposure through DAZN Boxing, which broadcast the event to a worldwide audience. The coverage placed Ghana boxing back in front of international viewers, promoters and stakeholders, reinforcing the message that the country is capable of hosting world class boxing events once again.

To attract a wider audience, Sharaf Mahama strategically merged sports with popular culture. A performance by dancehall star Shatta Wale transformed the arena, creating a crossover appeal that drew in both boxing purists and music fans.

The event's profile was further elevated by the attendance of former President John Mahama, Sharaf's father. A viral moment of the former president engaging with the performance added to the event's widespread social media buzz.

Prominent boxing journalist Radio Rahim, speaking on Star FM, summed it up perfectly when he said, “Sharaf Mahama’s boxing event at UG this weekend was the best show this weekend across the boxing world. It is my hope that Anthony Joshua fights his next bout in Ghana. Ghana has the potential to produce boxing world champions again.”

Sharaf Mahama deserves commendation rather than cynicism. His efforts go beyond entertainment. They are creating jobs, restoring confidence, attracting international attention and rebuilding a broken boxing ecosystem. Unfortunately, his earlier promotion was dragged into political debate, with critics questioning the source of funding for the event.

While accountability and transparency are important, turning genuine sporting initiatives into political battles risks discouraging young entrepreneurs who are sincerely working to revive Ghana boxing. Constructive criticism should always be encouraged, but politicization serves no meaningful purpose.

When boxing rises again, the benefits will not belong to one individual. They will belong to the nation. Young boxers will find opportunities, trainers and gyms will thrive again, and hope will be restored to fighters who have long struggled in silence.

If Ghana is serious about reclaiming its place in world boxing, then genuine efforts aimed at rebuilding the sport must be supported, protected and encouraged. The revival of boxing is not a favour to one man. It is a national cause. And today, Sharaf Mahama stands at the forefront of that revival, leading Ghana boxing back to relevance, pride and global respect.