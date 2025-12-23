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Tue, 23 Dec 2025 Feature Article

53% of Government Youth Promises Yet to Start: Ghana Youth Manifesto Coalition Releases 2025 Accountability Report

53% of Government Youth Promises Yet to Start: Ghana Youth Manifesto Coalition Releases 2025 Accountability Report

Accra, Ghana – The Ghana Youth Manifesto Coalition (GYMC), in collaboration with the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), Oxfam, ActionAid, RAGeT-AFRICA, YEfL and 6 others, has convened the maiden National Youth Accountability Forum (YAF) to review the first year of the government’s youth agenda

Held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Africa Trade House in Accra, the forum operated under the theme: "Empowering Youth Accountability: Tracking Commitments, Shaping Tomorrow". The event brought together student leaders, civil society organizations, and government representatives to assess the "Youth PLEDGE"—a set of 104 promises made to the youth by the current administration during the 2024 elections.

From "Ask" to "Action"
Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Christopher Wisdom Penu, the National Coordinator of the GYMC, described the forum as a historic transition from advocacy to strict accountability. He emphasized that while the youth constitute the demographic dividend of the nation, they continue to bear the brunt of unemployment and limited decision-making power.

"We are not just the 'future'; we are the vibrant, pulse-beating 'now'," Mr. Penu stated. "History has shown us that without rigorous tracking, manifesto promises often remain beautiful words on paper that never materialize into tangible policy outcomes".

Mr. Penu highlighted that the coalition’s advocacy had previously secured 21 specific recommendations in the manifestos of leading political parties, culminating in the government's "PLEDGE" document. He charged participants to use the forum not as an exercise in antagonism, but as a platform for transparency to bridge the gap between political promises and policy action.

The Tracking Report: Promises vs. Progress

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the "Tracking the Youth PLEDGE" report by Mr. Solomon Okai, the Senior Program Officer at FOSDA. The report provided an evidence-based assessment of the 104 promises monitored between January and November 2025

According to the findings presented by Mr. Okai, only 9 promises (representing 8.7%) have been completed in the government's first year. A further 40 promises (38.5%) are currently "In Progress"

However, the report revealed a significant deficit in implementation, noting that 55 promises (52.9%)—more than half of the total commitments—showed "No Evidence" of having started by November 20, 2025.

Sectoral Performance
Mr. Okai provided a breakdown of performance across various thematic areas:

  • Education: This sector emerged as the best performer, accounting for 5 out of the 9 completed promises. Notable achievements included the expansion of Free SHS to private schools and the implementation of the "No-Fees-Stress" policy for first-year university students.

  • Informal Sector: The report painted a gloomy picture for the informal sector, noting "no progress at all" for promises targeting youth in this area

  • Mining & Health: These sectors were flagged for a lack of clarity, with 9% of promises failing to explicitly target the youth or define beneficiaries.

  • Employment: While the "Adwumawura Programme" and the "National Apprenticeship Programme" (NAP) are in progress, the report noted missed targets. For instance, the NAP targeted 10,000 beneficiaries but only reached an estimated 5,910 via the District Skills roadshow

Budgetary Concerns for 2026
The GYMC report also raised alarms regarding the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment's (MYDE) 2026 budget. Mr. Okai pointed out that the allocation for Goods and Services has declined by 30.4% compared to 2025, describing the 2026 budget as "more consumptive in nature than developmental".

The Coalition warned that without a significant upward adjustment in the appropriation act, critical programs like the National Apprenticeship Programme could face setbacks, projecting that at the current pace, only about 35% of youth promises would be completed by 2028.

Government Partnership
Despite the critical findings, the forum underscored a collaborative approach. The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment (MYDE), whose establishment was itself a fulfilled manifesto promise, partnered with the event. The program included a keynote address by Alhaji Mohammed Adams, Director of Youth Development at MYDE, titled "The Year in Review: Policy & Progress".

Conclusion
The forum concluded with an "Accountability Panel" featuring representatives from the Ministry of Education and other agencies, followed by a communiqué outlining the next steps for 2026.

As the GYMC enters Phase 5 of its project lifecycle, the message from the 2025 Youth Accountability Forum is clear: while the establishment of a dedicated Youth Ministry is a monumental victory, the youth of Ghana demand accelerated action on the remaining 91% of promises that are either stalled or yet to be completed.

"Let us track the commitments. Let us shape tomorrow," Mr. Penu concluded

Ernest Tsifodze
Ernest Tsifodze, © 2025

"Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence".- Sheryl Sandberg . More Ernest Tsifodze is a coach and an author on leadership. He is the author of “A Life Beyond The Ordinary”. He is also the founder of Leaders of Change, a non-profit organization that trains about 500 youth from different parts of the world every month on leadership and personal development themes. He is a columnist on Modern Ghana (modernghana.com/author/ErnestTsifodze) and blogs at www.tsifodzeernest.com.

Ernest holds a BSc. in Real Estate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana and a Masters in Built Environment from Anant National University, India.Column: Ernest Tsifodze

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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