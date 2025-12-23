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National airline task force to submit report to Mahama today

  Tue, 23 Dec 2025
Headlines National airline task force to submit report to Mahama today
TUE, 23 DEC 2025

The task force mandated to guide the establishment of a new national airline is expected to submit its final report to President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, marking a crucial milestone in the government’s renewed push to revive Ghana’s national carrier.

The report from the 10 member committee is expected to present comprehensive findings, strategic recommendations and a clear roadmap for the creation and operationalisation of the airline, following months of technical evaluations and extensive stakeholder consultations.

The task force was constituted to assess the overall viability of a new national airline, including its organisational structure, financing models, regulatory requirements and possible strategic partnerships within the highly competitive global aviation industry.

Submission of the report is expected to guide the next phase of government decision making, including policy direction, approvals and the setting of implementation timelines for the project.

The committee is chaired by Charles Asare, a former Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, and is made up of experts with backgrounds in aviation, finance and infrastructure development.

Government officials say the move reflects President Mahama’s commitment to restoring Ghana’s presence in international aviation, boosting tourism and trade, and creating jobs through a sustainable and well structured national airline.

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