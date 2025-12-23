Time to Elect Our Own: Why Ghana Must Embrace Local Governance Reforms

Reclaiming Local Power, Restoring Our Land: Why Ghana’s 2025 Reforms Must Begin at the Grassroots

As Ghana redefines local governance through the 2025 constitutional reforms, we must also redefine leadership itself—not just as a mandate to govern, but as a sacred duty to protect. From elected MMDCEs to traditional chiefs, those entrusted with power must become guardians of our rivers, forests, and future. This is not just political reform—it’s a call to stewardship.

Who Is Involved?

The 2025 Constitutional Review Commission, established to revisit Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, has proposed bold reforms to local governance. Central to these recommendations is the direct election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs)—a shift from presidential appointment to popular vote. The reforms also propose a formal role for traditional authorities in local assemblies, recognizing their enduring influence in community life.

These proposals affect every Ghanaian, from urban voters in Accra to rural farmers in Bunkpurugu. They also engage political parties, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and government institutions tasked with implementing decentralization.

What Is Being Proposed?

The Commission’s key recommendations include:

Direct Election of MMDCEs: Citizens would vote for their local leaders, ending the current system where the President appoints them.

Citizens would vote for their local leaders, ending the current system where the President appoints them. Inclusion of Traditional Authorities: Chiefs would be granted a consultative role in local assemblies, ensuring cultural continuity and community legitimacy.

Chiefs would be granted a consultative role in local assemblies, ensuring cultural continuity and community legitimacy. Strengthening Decentralization : Local governments would gain more autonomy over development planning, budgeting, and service delivery.

: Local governments would gain more autonomy over development planning, budgeting, and service delivery. Checks and Balances: Clearer separation of powers between local executives and assemblies to prevent abuse and ensure transparency.

These reforms aim to deepen democracy, enhance accountability, and bridge the gap between citizens and their local governments.

When and Why Now?

The call for reform is not new. Since the early 2000s, Ghanaians have debated the need to democratize local governance. A 2010 Constitutional Review Commission recommended similar changes, but political will and consensus were lacking.

Now, in 2025, the urgency is greater than ever. After decades of centralized control, many communities feel disconnected from decision-making. Development projects are often misaligned with local needs. The current system fosters political patronage, weakens local accountability, and sidelines traditional leaders who are still central to community cohesion.

The 2025 review offers a historic opportunity to correct these imbalances and fulfill the promise of participatory governance.

Where Will These Reforms Matter Most?

Everywhere—but especially in underserved districts, peri-urban communities, and traditional areas where local leadership is often the first point of contact for citizens. Electing MMDCEs would empower residents to choose leaders who understand their unique challenges—from sanitation in Madina to road access in Bawku.

Involving chiefs in governance would also bridge the gap between customary and statutory systems, fostering trust and cooperation in areas where state authority is often viewed as distant or ineffective.

❓ Why Does This Matter?

Because democracy must begin at the grassroots. When local leaders are chosen by the people, they are more likely to listen, deliver, and be held accountable. When traditional leaders are respected and included, governance becomes more culturally grounded and legitimate.

These reforms are not just technical adjustments—they are about restoring power to the people, honoring Ghana’s plural heritage, and building a more responsive, inclusive, and effective state.

What’s Next?

To make these reforms a reality, public education and advocacy are critical. Citizens must understand what’s at stake and demand action from Parliament and the Executive. Civil society, media, and traditional councils must lead the charge in mobilizing communities, debunking misinformation, and ensuring transparency in the reform process.

Let’s Make History

The 2025 constitutional review is a rare chance to reshape Ghana’s democracy from the ground up. Let’s not let it slip away. It’s time to elect our own, honor our traditions, and build a governance system that truly serves the people.

A Call to Guardianship: Protecting Our Rivers, Forests, and Future

As we reimagine local governance, we must also reimphasize our collective duty to protect Ghana’s natural heritage. Chiefs, MMDCEs, Assembly Members, and all local leaders must treat the preservation of our rivers, forests, and waterways as a top governance priority—not an afterthought. Illegal mining, deforestation, and pollution are not just environmental issues; they are threats to our health, food security, and national identity. The power to stop them lies not only in Accra, but in every district, every stool, every assembly. We call on our local custodians—traditional and elected—to enforce environmental laws, empower communities to resist exploitation, and hold all violators accountable, no matter their status or connections. The future of Ghana’s land and water depends on courageous, principled leadership at the grassroots.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]