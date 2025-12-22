Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey named Tourism and Development Ambassador for Cape Coast

Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey has been officially named Tourism and Development Ambassador for Cape Coast, in recognition of his continuous contribution to humanity, community development, and social transformation within the metropolis.

He is part of the second cohort of ambassadors set to be inaugurated soon by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA).

The announcement was made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast, Hon. George Justice Arthur, during a church service at Moulders Chapel International last Sunday, where the Prophet ministers. The declaration was met with excitement and applause from congregants and community members present.

According to Hon. George Justice Arthur, the decision to honour Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey was based on his consistent efforts to impact lives positively and contribute meaningfully to the development of society. The MCE stated that the Prophet’s work in changing mindsets, empowering people, and promoting humanity goes beyond the church and deserves special recognition from the state.

“I see Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey doing a lot to change mankind and humanity, and this deserves a special recognition,” the MCE said.

He further added that Cape Coast would have witnessed significant development if the city had at least three individuals with the same passion, vision, and commitment as the Prophet.

Hon. George Justice Arthur also used the occasion to make a passionate appeal to traditional and political leaders in the metropolis. He called on the Omanhen of Cape Coast, Osaberima Dr. Kwesi Atta, as well as Members of Parliament for Cape Coast, to consider releasing any available free lands to Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey. According to him, such support would enable the Prophet to undertake developmental projects that would directly benefit Cape Coast and its people.

“He is doing extremely well, and if given the needed support, including land, he can do even more to develop Cape Coast,” the MCE emphasized, describing the Prophet as a rare asset to the metropolis.

Following his remarks, Hon. George Justice Arthur formally declared Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey as Tourism and Development Ambassador for Cape Coast, entrusting him with the responsibility of helping to promote the city’s tourism potential and developmental agenda.

The appointment is expected to strengthen collaboration between faith-based institutions and local government, while also projecting Cape Coast as a hub for tourism, culture, and progressive development. Many observers believe the Prophet’s influence and grassroots connection will play a key role in attracting attention, investment, and goodwill to the historic city.