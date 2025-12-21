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Sun, 21 Dec 2025 Mining

Licensed Miners allege harassment, extortion by soldiers at Manso Nyankomase

  Sun, 21 Dec 2025
Licensed Miners allege harassment, extortion by soldiers at Manso Nyankomase

Licensed small scale miners operating under the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association at Manso Nyankomase in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region have accused military personnel deployed to the area of harassment and extortion.

According to the miners, the soldiers, who were stationed in the community to supervise a government land reclamation exercise, have allegedly targeted licensed operators at their mining sites under the guise of enforcing the project.

The military deployment followed resistance from residents in October 2025 against the reclamation exercise aimed at restoring lands degraded by illegal mining activities. The initial standoff reportedly degenerated into clashes between residents and soldiers, leaving five people injured.

Although calm was later restored after protests by residents over alleged brutality and calls for accountability, the military maintained its presence in the community.

The miners now claim that some soldiers have been demanding money from licensed operators and resorting to intimidation, beatings and attacks when their demands are refused. Several miners, they said, are still receiving treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during these encounters.

They further alleged that mining equipment seized by the soldiers is not handed over to the police as required but instead kept at the reclamation site.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 20, members of the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association condemned the alleged conduct and called on the Ghana Armed Forces and the Military High Command to urgently investigate the matter.

They also appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to intervene and ensure that the rights of licensed miners are protected.

The miners warned that continued harassment or oppression outside the law would be resisted, stressing that the military must carry out its operations strictly within the limits of the law.

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