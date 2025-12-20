Abilolo Returns to the NPP - Official Statement

After a period of deep reflection, extensive consultation, and earnest prayer, I am pleased to announce my formal return to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This decision follows sincere engagement with my family, and a careful consideration of the proposals and sensibilities of the people who have formed a strong and reliable social circle for various phases of my sojourning; those whose counsel I deeply value.

It is also a direct response to the Party’s declared amnesty and its visible, commendable efforts toward internal renewal, reconciliation, and reorganisation.

My return is fundamentally rooted in the unwavering belief that the New Patriotic Party remains Ghana’s most credible and proven vehicle for sustainable development, democratic growth, and national prosperity. History bears witness to this truth. It is the NPP that has consistently engineered Ghana’s most transformative leaps; from steering the nation out of a HIPC economy to achieving middle-income status, ushering in a golden age of private and public business, and bridging inequality through poverty-alleviating and society-liberating policies.

The evidence is in the tangible achievements: the landmark Free SHS policy, the job-creating 1D1F initiative, the life-saving National Health Insurance, unprecedented road infrastructure development, the forward-looking investment in STEM education, integrated health systems strengthening, and the digital mainstreaming founded on a reliable national identification system.

Furthermore, my family and my most reliable support systems have remained steadfastly loyal to the NPP. I recognize that every opportunity and phenomenal achievement in my own life has been made possible under an NPP government or through an NPP-inspired initiative for the public good. To turn my back on this legacy would be an act of profound ingratitude.

I refuse to be led astray by propaganda, hatred, or a cynical agenda to destroy the very party that has been an engine of national advancement. I will not be a pawn for those whose true loyalty to innovative and zealous young people and to Ghana, remains questionable, only to sycophantly yield to an NDC whose historical record in government has been expressly against the developmental aspirations of the masses.

Therefore, with a clear conscience and a renewed sense of purpose, I commit my skills and God-given talents to contributing meaningfully to the party during this crucial period of purging, reformation, and strengthening, as we collectively prepare for the tasks ahead.

To all party members, leaders, and supporters across the nation, I extend my sincere appreciation for the goodwill and welcoming spirit that have made this return possible.

God bless the NPP!

God bless our homeland Ghana!

Thank you for your attention to this matter!