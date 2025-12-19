Extradition Is Not Justice: Why Ghana Must Prove Resolve, Not Just Procedure

The Attorney-General’s move to seek the extradition of a former Finance Minister is an important first step, but it is far from the end of the accountability journey. Extradition battles are not won by announcements or paperwork alone. They are won through sustained legal strategy, restraint, and institutional seriousness. This article argues that Ghana must now move beyond procedure to prove — to its citizens and to the international legal community — that public office does not come with an escape route from justice.

The Republic has formally invoked international mechanisms to compel the former officeholder to return and answer corruption-related charges arising from his time in public office. That announcement, however, must be understood for what it truly is: a beginning, not a conclusion.

Extradition is not justice in itself. It is merely the gateway to justice. And history has shown — repeatedly — that when the accused is powerful, wealthy and well-lawyered, justice often fails not because the allegations lack substance, but because states mistake formality for resolve.

This case now sits at a decisive moment. Its outcome will not only determine whether one individual returns to face trial, but whether Ghana can demonstrate, to its own citizens and to the international legal community, that accountability does not end at its borders.

A test of seriousness, not symbolism

The Attorney-General has acknowledged that the former minister has retained high-profile legal representation in the United States to resist extradition. That admission should immediately dispel any illusion that this matter will resolve itself through routine diplomacy. Extradition within the U.S. legal system is exacting, adversarial and unforgiving of weak preparation. Judges do not respond to public outrage, political narratives or moral appeals. They respond to evidence, structure, restraint and law.

This means the work of the state cannot pause at the filing of an initial request. It must intensify.

The defence strategy is neither novel nor surprising. It will argue political persecution, insufficiency of evidence, lack of probable cause, failure of dual criminality, and doubts about fair-trial guarantees. None of these arguments will be defeated through press briefings or patriotic sentiment. They will only be defeated through sustained legal diligence and institutional discipline.

The Ghanaian public therefore has a right — and a duty — to demand more than procedure. It must demand strategy.

Accountability must be mutual

Public accountability in this matter does not apply to the former minister alone. It also applies to the state itself.

The former minister must understand that geographical distance does not dissolve fiduciary responsibility. Decisions taken at the apex of national finance are not private acts; they are exercises of delegated public power with profound consequences for millions of lives. Allegations arising from such decisions demand judicial examination, not indefinite postponement.

At the same time, the Attorney-General must recognise that history will judge not the announcement of intent, but the execution of duty. If this case collapses due to inadequate preparation, inconsistent communication or half-hearted pursuit, responsibility will not lie solely with foreign courts. It will lie with those entrusted to act decisively on behalf of the Republic.

Submitting documents and waiting is not leadership. Extradition battles are campaigns — legal, sustained and technical — not events.

Speaking to the court without speaking to the court

There is another audience that must not be ignored: the judiciary that will ultimately scrutinise this case.

Any serious court will accept — and insist — that extradition safeguards exist for good reason. They protect against political abuse, unsupported allegations and miscarriages of justice. But safeguards must never become sanctuaries. Procedure must serve justice, not suffocate it.

The question before a court is not guilt. It is whether there exists a sufficient legal basis for trial. Whether the alleged conduct, if proven, would constitute criminal offences under comparable legal systems. Whether evidence discloses more than suspicion. Whether accountability is being sought — not punishment without process.

Public office carries heightened responsibility. Financial authority exercised on behalf of a nation is not insulated from scrutiny by complexity or technical delay. When such authority is alleged to have been abused, the public interest demands examination. To deny that examination is not neutrality; it is abdication.

Extradition law was never designed to provide permanent refuge for those accused of abusing public trust. It exists to balance sovereignty, fairness and the shared international commitment to confronting serious crime — especially crimes that cross borders through financial systems, contracts and institutions.

When technicalities eclipse substance, the law risks becoming an instrument of impunity. When mobility outpaces accountability, the rule of law weakens not just in one country, but everywhere.

A call for restraint, resolve and seriousness

This moment demands discipline from all sides.

From the Attorney-General, it demands restraint in public commentary, relentless strengthening of the evidentiary record, careful legal framing aligned with international standards, and the willingness to match elite defence counsel with equally formidable expertise.

From the accused, it demands recognition that legal protection is not legal immunity — and that the proper place to contest allegations is before a court of law, not behind jurisdictional distance.

From the public, it demands vigilance without recklessness — pressure without prejudice — and insistence that justice be pursued competently, not theatrically.

Conclusion: justice must be allowed to happen

This is not a call for vengeance. It is a call for institutional courage.

Ghana’s fight against corruption will not be measured by speeches or symbolism, but by whether those entrusted with power can be compelled to answer for its use. Extradition is not automatic. It is earned — through seriousness, patience and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

The interest of justice is not served by foreclosing scrutiny.

It is served by allowing it.

And that responsibility now lies squarely with the state.